ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heartbreaking moment Vanessa Feltz brought to tears as she announces the Queen’s death live on TalkTV

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

VANESSA Feltz was brought to tears as she read the announcement of the Queen's death live on TalkTV.

The beloved monarch passed away on September 8 leaving the nation stunned and grief-stricken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOvg8_0ho38JYo00
Vanessa Feltz struggled to hold it together as she read the devastating news Credit: Talk TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jzBh_0ho38JYo00
The radio and TV legend was only four days into her new role after leaving the BBC Credit: Talk TV

Leaders from across the world have paid tribute to Her Majesty, who reigned for 70 years.

While concerns had been growing all afternoon for her health, the announcement still came as a shock for many.

Feltz was presenting her new Talk TV drivetime show which debuted this week when she had to make the announcement.

The former BBC radio star came back from a break where she could be seen gripping a piece of paper.

As she tries to keep her voice steady, she says: "It is 6.32. The day is the 8th of September 2022."

Feltz has to fight back tears as she says: "And I'm extremely sorry to have to bring you the exceptionally sad news that Her Majesty the Queen has died.

"The news has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty was 96 years old and had reigned for 70 years.

"News of her passing is reaching the rest of the world and she was monarch of more than 100 million people."

Feltz was one of millions of Brits hit hard by the news as the nation reflected on its loss.

After her show had finished, Piers Morgan also paid tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign on TalkTV.

Thousands gathered outside of Buckingham Palace and stayed well into the night as grief rippled through the UK and the world.

The Queen's passing comes as...

President Joe Biden and music legend Sir Elton John were also among those paying tribute.

Among the most poignant of tributes came from the Queen's son and the new King, Charles.

He said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vanessa Feltz
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Rock On#Charles Iii#Uk#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
733K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy