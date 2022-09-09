SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Monday night. The first-place Mets fell 5-2 at home to the Cubs earlier and lead the defending World Series champions by 1 1/2 games. Dansby Swanson hit a two-run single with none out in the eighth against Zack Littell, who then induced Austin Riley’s double play before Giants manager Gabe Kapler replaced him with Scott Alexander. An angry Littell then had words with the manager, who could be seen shortly after going with the pitcher down the tunnel. Matt Olson flied out to end the threat, and Alexander stayed in to finish for his first save.

