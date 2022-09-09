Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
‘REDUCED’ — Trips cut in every route but one in Metro’s service update due to ‘workforce shortages’
An ongoing shortage of bus operators and maintenance staff will mean reduced bus service this fall on Capitol Hill and across the city. Meanwhile, like nearly all corners of the economy, the public transit industry is looking at solutions to bring workers back into the fold and keep them that could take years to play out.
q13fox.com
Seattle-area concrete union workers reach deal with employers
TUKWILA, Wash. - Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers have reached a deal with their respective companies, more than a year after their contract expired. Negotiations led to a nearly five-month-long strike, which led to delays in construction projects like the West Seattle Bridge repairs and Sound Transit Light Rail expansions. According...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
KOMO News
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
q13fox.com
SPS, SEA reaches tentative bargaining agreement
The first day of school in Seattle was supposed to be Sep. 7, but classes were canceled in anticipation of a strike authorized by the teachers' union. The district announced late Monday night that a tentative agreement has been reached.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
bothell-reporter.com
Fatal police shooting, illegal steroids, deadly trench collapse | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a fatal police shooting in Federal Way; a standoff with police in Kirkland; a fatal trench collapse at a Renton construction site; and Kirkland police investigate an illegal steroid operation. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the...
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South,...
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
KUOW
Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday
You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
q13fox.com
SPS cancels classes Monday as union negotiations continue
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools has again canceled classes on Monday as the district and teachers’ union continue negotiations. SPS sent out a memo to parents saying the first day of school is delayed again. There will be no school on Monday, Sep. 12 for all grades including preschool and kindergarten.
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
Chronicle
Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot
Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery attempt, plus 3 reader reports
ATTEMPTED SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tip. This happened at Junction True Value about an hour and a half ago. We talked to a witness who just spoke with police. She said a man and woman had armloads of merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Staff and customers intervened and got the items back; she said some scuffling was ensued, which is what turned it from shoplifting to robbery. The witness said the would-be robbers ran out to a waiting getaway car with a third person driving. She described the two as a Hispanic man, 5’7″, in sunglasses and a ball cap, who limped as he crossed the street to the getaway car, and a Hispanic woman, 5’3″, very long hair. She described the car as a silver Honda type car, with CD and 91 in the plate. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 22-242742.
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
q13fox.com
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District
SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KHQ Right Now
Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
