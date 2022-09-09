ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Seattle-area concrete union workers reach deal with employers

TUKWILA, Wash. - Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers have reached a deal with their respective companies, more than a year after their contract expired. Negotiations led to a nearly five-month-long strike, which led to delays in construction projects like the West Seattle Bridge repairs and Sound Transit Light Rail expansions. According...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tukwila, WA
Society
Auburn, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Tukwila, WA
King County, WA
Society
Auburn, WA
Government
King County, WA
Government
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Tukwila, WA
Government
q13fox.com

SPS, SEA reaches tentative bargaining agreement

The first day of school in Seattle was supposed to be Sep. 7, but classes were canceled in anticipation of a strike authorized by the teachers' union. The district announced late Monday night that a tentative agreement has been reached.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies
The Suburban Times

What if it was more than clouds?

Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
ENVIRONMENT
KUOW

Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday

You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPS cancels classes Monday as union negotiations continue

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools has again canceled classes on Monday as the district and teachers’ union continue negotiations. SPS sent out a memo to parents saying the first day of school is delayed again. There will be no school on Monday, Sep. 12 for all grades including preschool and kindergarten.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Chronicle

Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot

Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
CHEHALIS, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery attempt, plus 3 reader reports

ATTEMPTED SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tip. This happened at Junction True Value about an hour and a half ago. We talked to a witness who just spoke with police. She said a man and woman had armloads of merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Staff and customers intervened and got the items back; she said some scuffling was ensued, which is what turned it from shoplifting to robbery. The witness said the would-be robbers ran out to a waiting getaway car with a third person driving. She described the two as a Hispanic man, 5’7″, in sunglasses and a ball cap, who limped as he crossed the street to the getaway car, and a Hispanic woman, 5’3″, very long hair. She described the car as a silver Honda type car, with CD and 91 in the plate. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 22-242742.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy