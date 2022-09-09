ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Rallies with Two Goals to Defeat Detroit Mercy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Junior Quin Rogers secured a 2-1 victory for the University of Michigan men's soccer team (2-3-1) over Detroit Mercy (1-4-1) as he scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute of the match at U-M Soccer Stadium Monday evening (Sept. 12) in a non-conference contest.
mgoblue

Michigan Monday: Game 3 vs. UConn

#4/#5 Michigan (2-0) vs. UConn (1-2) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: ABC | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between Michigan and UConn. • Michigan is on to the third and final nonconference matchup as part of a four-game home slate...
mgoblue

Wolverines Fall to No. 5 Louisville on Late Corner Goal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team took the initial lead and threatened late but fell 2-1 to No. 5 Louisville on a pair of second-half corner goals on Sunday (Sept. 11) at the Cardinals' Trager Stadium. Fifth-year senior Katie Anderson scored the game's first...
mgoblue

Visual Recap: #4 U-M 56, Hawai'i 10

10. With the win, the Wolverines have compiled a 10-2 record in night games at Michigan Stadium. 42. U-M scored 42 first-half points, its most since scoring 43 points in the first half against Rutgers (Oct. 8, 2016). 12. Twelve Wolverines made their Michigan debuts during the game: kicker/punter Rhett...
mgoblue

Michigan Bounces Back With Stellar Blocking in Sweep of North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. -- Led by a 10-block team performance -- including a match-leading six from Jacque Boney -- the University of Michigan volleyball team swept North Carolina (25-20, 26-24, 25-23) on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Carmichael Center. Offensively, Jess Mruzik had 14 kills and Jess Robinson hit .471. Defensively, Michigan...
mgoblue

Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10

• Following multiple lightning delays, the Wolverines and Rainbow Warriors kicked off at 9:01 p.m. local time. That is the latest kickoff time for a game in Michigan Stadium history, surpassing the 2017 contest against Minnesota that kicked at 8:31 p.m. • Michigan is now 4-0 all-time in matchups with...
