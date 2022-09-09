Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mgoblue
Michigan Rallies with Two Goals to Defeat Detroit Mercy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Junior Quin Rogers secured a 2-1 victory for the University of Michigan men's soccer team (2-3-1) over Detroit Mercy (1-4-1) as he scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute of the match at U-M Soccer Stadium Monday evening (Sept. 12) in a non-conference contest.
mgoblue
Michigan Monday: Game 3 vs. UConn
#4/#5 Michigan (2-0) vs. UConn (1-2) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: ABC | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between Michigan and UConn. • Michigan is on to the third and final nonconference matchup as part of a four-game home slate...
mgoblue
Wolverines Fall to No. 5 Louisville on Late Corner Goal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team took the initial lead and threatened late but fell 2-1 to No. 5 Louisville on a pair of second-half corner goals on Sunday (Sept. 11) at the Cardinals' Trager Stadium. Fifth-year senior Katie Anderson scored the game's first...
mgoblue
Wolverines Finish Non-Conference Play With Big Win at Toledo
» U-M scored a season-high tying seven goals, with three coming in the final 10 minutes. » Meredith Haakenson and Sammi Woods scored two goals apiece as U-M fired 35 shots, 12 on goal. » The seven scores tie for a season high and are the second most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mgoblue
Visual Recap: #4 U-M 56, Hawai'i 10
10. With the win, the Wolverines have compiled a 10-2 record in night games at Michigan Stadium. 42. U-M scored 42 first-half points, its most since scoring 43 points in the first half against Rutgers (Oct. 8, 2016). 12. Twelve Wolverines made their Michigan debuts during the game: kicker/punter Rhett...
mgoblue
Michigan Bounces Back With Stellar Blocking in Sweep of North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. -- Led by a 10-block team performance -- including a match-leading six from Jacque Boney -- the University of Michigan volleyball team swept North Carolina (25-20, 26-24, 25-23) on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Carmichael Center. Offensively, Jess Mruzik had 14 kills and Jess Robinson hit .471. Defensively, Michigan...
mgoblue
Wolverines Start Fast, Rout Rainbow Warriors Under Lights at Michigan Stadium
Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Michigan Stadium) Records: U-M (2-0-0), U-H (0-2-0) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Sept. 17 -- vs. Connecticut (Michigan Stadium), Noon (TV: ABC) • Postgame Press Conferences: Coach Harbaugh | Players. ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team rolled up 588 yards of...
mgoblue
Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10
• Following multiple lightning delays, the Wolverines and Rainbow Warriors kicked off at 9:01 p.m. local time. That is the latest kickoff time for a game in Michigan Stadium history, surpassing the 2017 contest against Minnesota that kicked at 8:31 p.m. • Michigan is now 4-0 all-time in matchups with...
Comments / 0