In Week 2, the Washington Huskies look to continue their winning ways as they host Portland State. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 1 of Washington Huskies 2022 football as they host the Kent State Golden Flashes in Seattle. Whether you are headed to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, PNWS has you covered.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO