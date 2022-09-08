Read full article on original website
The Health Report: Effective Public Health Initiatives
This week on the Georgia Health Report, the state of Georgia has one of the country's lowest covid vaccination rates, but there's one town that's bucking this trend. Join hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News as they discuss a community outreach program in Clarkston that meets refugees from all over the world right where they are, and could help other communities create more effective public health initiatives.
State Tax Revenue Increases by 8.5% from Last Year
The State of Georgia’s coffers are flush with cash after the state collected nearly $2.31 billion in taxes in the month of August -- a $180.4 million difference from August, 2021. Driven in part by inflation and rising consumer spending costs, sales taxes - a major source of revenue...
Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in South Carolina.
