This week on the Georgia Health Report, the state of Georgia has one of the country's lowest covid vaccination rates, but there's one town that's bucking this trend. Join hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News as they discuss a community outreach program in Clarkston that meets refugees from all over the world right where they are, and could help other communities create more effective public health initiatives.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO