Waco, TX

FMX 94.5

Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches

TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
WEST, TX
wacoan.com

Touring the Cottonland Castle

When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
WACO, TX
actlocallywaco.org

It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life

The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders’ Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca. The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses

WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win Up to $30,000 This Fall

Your chance to win cash—up to $30,000—kicks off on Monday, September 19th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted with cash to fill your bank AND your gas tank? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash with Steve Harvey and 7th Heaven Smoke Shop in Killeen!
KILLEEN, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?

From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
KCEN

Temple florist gives back to the community one rose at a time

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple florist has set out to bring the community together for the 17th year in a row by handing out free roses Friday. Seleese Thompson, the owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop is handing out free roses Friday, Sept. 9. Thompson is doing...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX

