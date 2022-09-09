Read full article on original website
Related
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
wacoan.com
Touring the Cottonland Castle
When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actlocallywaco.org
It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life
The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
fox44news.com
Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders’ Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca. The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
RELATED PEOPLE
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
KWTX
9-11 Stair Climb at Waco’s Jacob’s Ladder honors the lives lost 21 years ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Texans on Sunday honored the lives lost 21 years ago during the September 11 attacks in New York City and the Pentagon. The Heart of Texas Det. 975 Marine Corps League held its 4th annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at Jacob’s Ladder in Cameron Park.
City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses
WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member. “It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said. Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first...
10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win Up to $30,000 This Fall
Your chance to win cash—up to $30,000—kicks off on Monday, September 19th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted with cash to fill your bank AND your gas tank? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash with Steve Harvey and 7th Heaven Smoke Shop in Killeen!
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
WacoTrib.com
Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge
When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Temple florist gives back to the community one rose at a time
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple florist has set out to bring the community together for the 17th year in a row by handing out free roses Friday. Seleese Thompson, the owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop is handing out free roses Friday, Sept. 9. Thompson is doing...
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Man in Temple, Texas Facing Charges After Creating Fake Profiles with Ex’s Information
Online harassment is something that more and more law enforcement officers are becoming aware of in the digital age we live in. It's important to remember that the person on the other end of that internet connection is just that - a person. One man in Temple, Texas - Raymond Vasquez Velasquez - is currently facing charges thanks to his inhuman actions online.
Comments / 0