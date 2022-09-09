ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Kansas soccer rolls to 4-1 win over Yale

The Kansas soccer team won its fourth consecutive home game on Sunday, 4-1 over Yale at Rock Chalk Park. Kansas (6-2) has now won six of its last seven games. “I thought we played very well for a majority of the game,” KU coach Mark Francis said after the win. “We definitely ran out of gas, which is why we played 18 players. Some of the girls that are going to play a lot of minutes next week did not have to play as many today, so that’s going to help us in the long run. We needed our bench today and they stepped up.”
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
LJWORLD

Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid pleads guilty in drunken crash that injured 6 and left child with traumatic brain injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camryn Turner
LJWORLD

NextEra is still looking into viability of a wind farm in Douglas County; local landowners are divided

Talk of a wind farm located partially in southwest Douglas County, which first began late last year, may take a while to blow over. A representative with NextEra Energy Resources, a Florida-based energy firm, confirmed to the Journal-World Thursday that the company is still in the initial stages of gauging whether the area is the right place for a wind energy project. NextEra spokesperson Sara Cassidy said that included assessing existing transmission infrastructure, gauging landowner and county officials’ interest and conducting environmental surveys.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man injured on I-70 near Tonganoxie while attempting to escape his burning vehicle

A Topeka man was injured Friday when he was dragged while attempting to exit his vehicle, which had caught fire on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the man, Peter M. Leal, 53, was injured shortly before noon Friday when the 2001 Chevrolet Venture he was driving westbound on I-70 at mile marker 213.6, or 214th Street in Tonganoxie, caught fire for an unknown reason. Leal became entangled with the vehicle when he pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to exit without putting the vehicle in park, the report said. He was dragged from the rolling car until it came to the interstate’s median. He was taken to LMH Health with suspected minor injuries, the report said.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 11, 2022

Daniel William Mueller, 53, Lenexa, and Kimberly Madsen Beeler, 52, Lawrence. Alexander Marshall Manley, 21, Lawrence, and Cari Jean Gregg, 21, Lawrence. Shea M. Visser, 30, and Micah Shane Burchfield, 36, Lawrence. Matthew Allen Gower, 31, Lawrence, and Sierra Marie Phillips, 26, Lawrence. Tanner Sheldon Hines, 29, Lawrence, and Madeline...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

John Nelson

John Nelson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Lawrence, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10am with funeral services following at 11am. All services will be held at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church: 847 Ohio Street. (Lawrence). Please visit Mr. Nelson's celebration page at http://peacefulrestfuneralchapel.frontrunnerpro.com/.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Jayhawks#Wichita State

Comments / 0

Community Policy