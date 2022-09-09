Read full article on original website
Kansas soccer rolls to 4-1 win over Yale
The Kansas soccer team won its fourth consecutive home game on Sunday, 4-1 over Yale at Rock Chalk Park. Kansas (6-2) has now won six of its last seven games. “I thought we played very well for a majority of the game,” KU coach Mark Francis said after the win. “We definitely ran out of gas, which is why we played 18 players. Some of the girls that are going to play a lot of minutes next week did not have to play as many today, so that’s going to help us in the long run. We needed our bench today and they stepped up.”
Kansas football team’s offense among nation’s best through 2 games, but tougher challenges await
Through two weeks of the 2022 college football season, the Kansas Jayhawks are averaging 55.5 points per game. That’s good for first in the entire FBS, a position in which Kansas is certainly not used to being. Get this: Only six teams in the entire NCAA have scored more...
Matt Tait: Outlook for Kansas football season gets a lot prettier with wild OT win in Morgantown
The path to an improbable 3-0 start to the season for the Kansas football team became truly realistic thanks to a 55-42 overtime road win at West Virginia on Saturday night. And if you want to get even more carried away, if you squint just a little, you might be able to see 4-0.
Notebook: Kansas football unveils new-look option rushing attack in OT win at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kansas relied on its rushing attack often in Saturday’s 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia, but it looked a bit different than it did in its season opener. Quarterback Jalon Daniels carried the ball a team-high 12 times for a career-high 85 yards to lead...
What to make of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold’s name surfacing in connection with the now-open Nebraska job
Long before Nebraska fired head coach and former favorite son Scott Frost as its football coach on Sunday, there were whispers about Kansas coach Lance Leipold potentially becoming a candidate there if the Huskers’ job came open. Now that Frost is out, those whispers have reached a fully audible...
Mountain magic: Overtime interception gives Kansas 55-42 win at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cobee Bryant didn’t care that nearly everyone on Kansas’ sideline was yelling at him to down the football and end the game. The sophomore cornerback saw the end zone and couldn’t stop. “I wanted to score, to be honest,” Bryant said after his...
Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid pleads guilty in drunken crash that injured 6 and left child with traumatic brain injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
New owner of Midland Railway plans to have trains roaring back into action for Maple Leaf Festival, winter holiday excursions
Ryan Robinson spent his Labor Day weekend painting the interior of the Santa Fe Depot in Baldwin City. In addition to the fresh paint, Robinson, the new owner of the legally troubled and recently idled Midland Railway, is freshening up relationships that were strained or severed during Midland’s previous leadership.
NextEra is still looking into viability of a wind farm in Douglas County; local landowners are divided
Talk of a wind farm located partially in southwest Douglas County, which first began late last year, may take a while to blow over. A representative with NextEra Energy Resources, a Florida-based energy firm, confirmed to the Journal-World Thursday that the company is still in the initial stages of gauging whether the area is the right place for a wind energy project. NextEra spokesperson Sara Cassidy said that included assessing existing transmission infrastructure, gauging landowner and county officials’ interest and conducting environmental surveys.
Topeka man injured on I-70 near Tonganoxie while attempting to escape his burning vehicle
A Topeka man was injured Friday when he was dragged while attempting to exit his vehicle, which had caught fire on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the man, Peter M. Leal, 53, was injured shortly before noon Friday when the 2001 Chevrolet Venture he was driving westbound on I-70 at mile marker 213.6, or 214th Street in Tonganoxie, caught fire for an unknown reason. Leal became entangled with the vehicle when he pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to exit without putting the vehicle in park, the report said. He was dragged from the rolling car until it came to the interstate’s median. He was taken to LMH Health with suspected minor injuries, the report said.
Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 11, 2022
Daniel William Mueller, 53, Lenexa, and Kimberly Madsen Beeler, 52, Lawrence. Alexander Marshall Manley, 21, Lawrence, and Cari Jean Gregg, 21, Lawrence. Shea M. Visser, 30, and Micah Shane Burchfield, 36, Lawrence. Matthew Allen Gower, 31, Lawrence, and Sierra Marie Phillips, 26, Lawrence. Tanner Sheldon Hines, 29, Lawrence, and Madeline...
John Nelson
John Nelson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Lawrence, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10am with funeral services following at 11am. All services will be held at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church: 847 Ohio Street. (Lawrence). Please visit Mr. Nelson's celebration page at http://peacefulrestfuneralchapel.frontrunnerpro.com/.
Speakers recall painful racism, call for justice during ceremony dedicating marker for Lawrence’s first integrated pool
The Lawrence community dedicated a marker Sunday at the Outdoor Aquatic Center that will remind future generations of the city’s past racist history and the struggle against injustice. The marker placed at the entrance to the center at 727 Kentucky St. through the efforts of the Lawrence/Douglas County Community...
Fire department requests that residents avoid area of 11th and Haskell Ave. as smoky fire burns out
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is requesting that people avoid the area of East 11th Street and Haskell Avenue to avoid exposure to smoke from a fire that was expected to burn throughout Monday afternoon. At 11:45 a.m. Monday, Douglas County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a large column of...
