A Topeka man was injured Friday when he was dragged while attempting to exit his vehicle, which had caught fire on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the man, Peter M. Leal, 53, was injured shortly before noon Friday when the 2001 Chevrolet Venture he was driving westbound on I-70 at mile marker 213.6, or 214th Street in Tonganoxie, caught fire for an unknown reason. Leal became entangled with the vehicle when he pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to exit without putting the vehicle in park, the report said. He was dragged from the rolling car until it came to the interstate’s median. He was taken to LMH Health with suspected minor injuries, the report said.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO