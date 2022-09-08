‘Meet Cute’ Will Enter the Time-Warped Rom-Com Hall of Fame

NBC Universal

If you’re struggling to make it through the week, we have a little nugget of serotonin to help you. You’re one day away from Friday, and if you’re willing to watch the Meet Cute trailer around 400 times in a row, it will take you right to the weekend. Yes, I did the math. Yes, I will be watching the trailer 399 more times.

Why will the trailer for Meet Cute help you through the next 36 hours? Simple: It is so, so very cute and charming. Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson play two star-crossed lovers—that should sell the rom-com already. But the twist actually follows a similar path as another modern classic, About Time : Sheila (Cuoco) has been traveling back and forth through time and space to make Gary’s (Davidson) life perfect.

The pair both order an Old Fashioned at the beginning of the trailer. Then, they utter the same “Cheers, mate!” to the bartender. Coincidence? I think not.

Here’s the catch with Meet Cute : As opposed to the lovers in About Time , Sheila actually tells Gary what she’s doing. She travels around his life to fix his trauma, also forcing him to fall in love with her along the way. So, in the end, he’ll be the perfect, completely mentally stable boyfriend. Right? Nothing can go wrong.

Using her tanning/time machine, Sheila travels multiple times a day to sculpt Gary into the ideal New York man. They’re hard to come by—but it’s not as tricky if you can plan out every minute, protect them from becoming FBoys , and force them to text you back. But too much time-traveling can drive a man mad, and Gary starts to lose himself in all of Sheila’s goofiness.

Time-warping romantic comedies have gained plenty of attention in recent years—probably because they’re just so damn charming. After About Time came Palm Springs , and though it’s not a rom-com, the romantic scenes in Everything Everywhere All At Once are utterly heart-wrenching. This is all to say: Meet Cute looks like a sweet addition to the stacked catalog of time-traveling romances.

Meet Cute will premiere on Peacock on September 21.

