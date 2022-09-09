ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Sergeant accused of leading rogue cops gets prison term

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former police sergeant who authorities said led a group of officers who illegally stopped and searched numerous people and vehicles and stole thousands of dollars from them was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in federal prison. Michael Cheff, 51, an Oakland resident who...
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy