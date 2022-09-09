Read full article on original website
Hurricane Earl forecast to turn into a Cat 3 and Tropical Storm Fiona could form soon
UPDATE 9/9/2022: The peak of hurricane season arrives Saturday — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching Hurricane Earl and two disturbances, one which has a chance of turning into a “short-lived tropical cyclone.”
Quiet hurricane season? Not for long, Tampa Bay meteorologists say
It has been well over a month since the Atlantic Ocean has had any rumblings of tropical storm activity. There have been only three named storms so far this year. The last was Tropical Storm Colin, which fizzled out along the South Carolina coast over the Fourth of July weekend.
Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast
As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
