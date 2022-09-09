ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

yourbigsky.com

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Hamilton, MT
Missoula, MT
Montana State
Montana Entertainment
Frenchtown, MT
Missoula, MT
bitterrootstar.com

‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton

Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
HAMILTON, MT
XL Country 100.7

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired

MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: Montana 24, South Dakota 7

MISSOULA — Defense ruled the day for Montana again on Saturday, paving the way to a 24-7 victory over South Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies limited USD’s offense to 209 total yards and forced 10 punts to stretch their record to 2-0 to start the season. The Coyotes were just 3 for 15 on third-down plays and were the victims of eight tackles for loss by the Griz.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula officials search for missing teen

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for 17-year-old Danika Rose Sleeping Bear from Missoula. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sleeping Bear has been missing since Sept. 6. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danika please contact the Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

