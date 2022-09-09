Read full article on original website
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton
Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired
MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
Glacier officials arrest man after multiple crashes into Going-to-the-Sun Road's wall
MISSOULA, MT — Glacier National Park officials report a man is in custody after crashing multiple times into the historic wall on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning. Park law enforcement officers received multiple reports from the public of a dangerous driver near Spraug Campground, according to Gina Kerzman,...
Rapid reaction: Montana 24, South Dakota 7
MISSOULA — Defense ruled the day for Montana again on Saturday, paving the way to a 24-7 victory over South Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies limited USD’s offense to 209 total yards and forced 10 punts to stretch their record to 2-0 to start the season. The Coyotes were just 3 for 15 on third-down plays and were the victims of eight tackles for loss by the Griz.
Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police
On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Power outage hitting parts of Missoula
A Wednesday afternoon power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.
Missoula officials search for missing teen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for 17-year-old Danika Rose Sleeping Bear from Missoula. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sleeping Bear has been missing since Sept. 6. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danika please contact the Missoula Police...
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
