Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers dismissed as a “storage dispute” the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home, urging a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” saying the Justice Department had not proven that the materials taken by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago were classified or remain so now. The lawyers also asserted there is no evidence that any of the records were disclosed to...

