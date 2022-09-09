Another solid night of improving risk sentiment on stock markets, with European bourses up 2% or more across the continent, while Wall Street also continued its rally as traders begin to anticipate tonight’s latest US inflation print. The USD Index continued to pull back, down another 0.6% mainly due to Euro surging above parity while the Australian dollar also tried to get back above the 69 cent level. On bond markets, 10 year Treasury yields lifted further above the 3.3% level with interest rate expectations firming again, now up to a 90% chance of a 75bps rise at the next Fed meeting. Crude oil lifted out of its depressed state with Brent up nearly 2% while iron ore lost about the same as gold tried to get out of its funk, pushing back above the $1720USD per ounce level.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO