Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
investing.com
13.09.22 Macro Morning
Another solid night of improving risk sentiment on stock markets, with European bourses up 2% or more across the continent, while Wall Street also continued its rally as traders begin to anticipate tonight’s latest US inflation print. The USD Index continued to pull back, down another 0.6% mainly due to Euro surging above parity while the Australian dollar also tried to get back above the 69 cent level. On bond markets, 10 year Treasury yields lifted further above the 3.3% level with interest rate expectations firming again, now up to a 90% chance of a 75bps rise at the next Fed meeting. Crude oil lifted out of its depressed state with Brent up nearly 2% while iron ore lost about the same as gold tried to get out of its funk, pushing back above the $1720USD per ounce level.
investing.com
Dow Futures Lift as Indices Extend Gains for 4th Session
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded higher during Monday’s evening deals, after major benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth consecutive session as investors proved optimistic ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price index report. By 7:20pm ET (11:20pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were up 0.1% while S&P 500 Futures...
investing.com
Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Resumes Uptrend, Gains 4%!
The mood of the broader markets turned highly positive in today’s session, all thanks to positive overnight trading in the US. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is trading 0.87% up at 17,776, by 9:46 AM IST, with 10 out of the 11 sectoral indices trading in the green zone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
investing.com
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
investing.com
Aussie Rally Continues, Business Confidence Next
TheU.S. dollar has continued its retreat against most of the major currencies today. The Australian dollar has jumped on the bandwagon, climbing about 2% in just two days. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6882 in the North American session, up 0.59% on the day. The Australian dollar skyrocketed on Friday after...
investing.com
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the Ethereum Merge which is scheduled for Sept. 14, or maybe the elusive bottom is finally in. Weekly chart data from TradingView shows that on June 27 and Aug. 15, Bitcoin’s relative strength index had dropped to lows not seen since 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'
© Reuters. Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'. Bitcoin spiked on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $1.1 trillion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...
investing.com
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
investing.com
FIIs’ Favourite Stock Gives ‘Triangle Breakout’; Investors Eying a 30% Rally!
A stock trading near all-time highs is one of the best candidates for continued upside momentum. Some investors might argue that these stocks are generally highly overbought and therefore might prefer to steer clear from them, and there’s nothing wrong with this. However, if a stock is approaching its lifetime high, fueled by a volatility breakout, in that case, it could be a perfect recipe for a high probable momentum, strong enough to break the previous highs.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
investing.com
Price analysis 9/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week on a strong footing. This suggests that investors expect the Federal Reserve's possible 75 basis point rate hike in the Sept. 20 to 21 meeting to be priced in and it also could mean that investors believe inflation has peaked.
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
BILL Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-Quality Asset
© Reuters. Bill.com Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-quality Software Asset to Own. A Morgan Stanley analyst initiated research coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) at Overweight with a $220 per share price target. The analyst sees BILL as an “underappreciated growth for category leader,” which...
investing.com
Fed Jumbo Hike in Play for September Even if August Inflation Cools, Experts Say
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve’s recent willingness to endorse rather than push back against aggressive rate hike bets took many by surprise, and now some on Wall Street believe that a 75-basis-point hike is firmly on the table even if Tuesday's data shows cooling inflation. Morgan Stanley said that...
investing.com
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
investing.com
British Pound Rallies But Outlook Remains Gloomy
GBP/USD starts the week by rallying to 1.1620. Due to the death of the Queen, the Bank of England postponed its meeting, and hence, the decision on the interest rate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22. Most likely, the rate will be increased at this meeting, yet the regulator has...
Comments / 0