TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian special forces police forced the door of the Iranian Embassy in Tirana on Thursday and officers surrounded the compound in which it stands, shortly after the last staff members left the building following the government’s order to expel them. The officers, in full fighting gear, entered the building first and were followed by other officers carrying equipment and accompanied by a dog. The Albanian government on Wednesday had given the embassy’s staff 24 hours to leave the country over a major cyberattack that the Albanian government blames on Iran. It is the first known case of a country cutting diplomatic relations over a cyberattack. The final two embassy cars with about 10 passengers left the compound Thursday near noon after much movement inside the building overnight.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO