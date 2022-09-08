Ellis County fire crews responded to a pair of grass fires this week. The first fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near Saline River Road and Cathedral Avenue. According to Ellis County Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, when crews arrived on scene they found approximately 500-yard-long fire line and burnt pasture. Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 8 p.m. and stayed on scene mopping up and returned to the station at approximately 8:40 p.m.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO