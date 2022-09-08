ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trego County, KS

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
AMARILLO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
HARRISBURG, SD
sunflowerstateradio.com

ATV Driver Hospitalized After Being Ejected During Collison

NORTON, KAN. – An Almena man was hospitalized after failing to stop for a stop sign and side-swiping a family SUV on Monday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident took place approximately 1:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36 approximately 8 miles west of Norton. When first responders...
NORTON, KS
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
AMARILLO, TX
Hays Post

Fire crews respond to two Ellis County grass fires

Ellis County fire crews responded to a pair of grass fires this week. The first fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near Saline River Road and Cathedral Avenue. According to Ellis County Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, when crews arrived on scene they found approximately 500-yard-long fire line and burnt pasture. Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 8 p.m. and stayed on scene mopping up and returned to the station at approximately 8:40 p.m.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August

Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
KFDA

Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive, yesterday. According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust At Greyhound Bus Station

A man is behind bars after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus. On September 4th, an Amarillo police officer and his K-9 were working at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn on South. Monroe. The K-9 did a free air sniff of the...
AMARILLO, TX
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hiker dies on Palo Duro Canyon trail, autopsy ordered

Update: (Sept. 8, 10:20 a.m.) Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released updated information on the rescue Wednesday rescue efforts on the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. According to officials, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Fire Department responded to the Lighthouse Trail area on […]
CANYON, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Police Investigating Homicide Death

Amarillo Police Department officers are currently investigating a suspicious death. According to APD, on Tuesday, September 6, officers were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on the report of a deceased adult male near a dumpster in the alley. APD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. Due to the...
AMARILLO, TX
