Rockalooa returns to Hays this month
Back and in full force after two years of pandemic limitations, the annual Rockalooa Music Festival will return to Hays at noon Sept. 24 at Municipal Park in Hays. This year marks the eighth year of the event and the third time as a full outdoor festival. The free music...
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Alumni Association prepares for 2022 Homecoming
On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement strategist Carolyn Tatro shares FHSU Homecoming 2022 details. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Miss Kansas will be guest at FHSU literacy event
The Fort Hays State University Language and Literacy Institute, in partnership with Hays Masonic Lodge 195, will host a family literacy night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Special guest Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, will share with participants the story of how her second-grade teacher saved her from a life of poverty, violence, and drug addiction by creating an after-school book club just for her. Hensley is an FHSU alum and Rudd Scholar.
New and unusual record set at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The fair is always about tradition and competition. One of the unusual and traditional competitions is the contest to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, the fair set a new record. Matt Jacobs of Stillwell, Kansas, broke the all-time record for the largest...
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
⚽ HHS boys beat Manhattan to go 3-0 in Titan Classic
WICHITA - The Hays High boys soccer team defeated Manhattan 3-2 Saturday to go 3-0 in the Wichita South Titan Classic. The Indians are back in action Tuesday when they host Great Bend at Hays High School.
State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME; Akinjayeju, John; 34; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose...
📸 Hays Community Theatre's 'Rats: The Story of the Pied Piper'
Hays Community Theatre's "Rats: The Story of the Pied Piper" has shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All shows for the annual children's theater are sold out. See the end of this story for a complete cast list. Cast list. Narrator 1: Ryan Giebler. Narrator 2: Annalise Adams. Narrator 3: Aspen...
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August
Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
ksal.com
Sale Will Help Morrison House
It’s a rummage sale to benefit visitors we’ll never meet. Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary tells KSAL News that items sold during the upcoming event will go to the Morrison House. Smith reminds everyone to bring donations to the back of the...
JAG-K adds 23 new programs across state, including Norton
TOPEKA – Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) has added 23 new programs for the 2022-2023 school year, bringing its number to 104 programs in 48 school districts across the state. The new program locations include Norton. See the full list of new program locations below. JAG-K is a...
KRUG: 4th graders learn where their food comes from
I must admit when I arrived back at my air-conditioned office last Wednesday after spending the day at Kid’s Ag Day, it felt good to sit down. The cool early morning temperatures gave way to a hot day, but that did not take away from the fun learning experienced by 4th graders in Barton County.
Great Bend hopeful new workforce is coming from New Mexico
GREAT BEND — The outside-the-box approach to bring workforce back to Great Bend starts next week in … New Mexico. In June, Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Hayden announced her staff would head to the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque to advertise workforce opportunities in Great Bend.
