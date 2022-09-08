Read full article on original website
⚾ Singer's 7 scoreless innings lead Royals over Tigers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Detroit was shut out for the 20th time this season, the most in the...
⚾ Victor Reyes drives in 3 runs as Tigers beat Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.
🏈 Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City coach Andy Reid looked slightly perplexed during Sunday's postgame press conference when asked why his quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good in season openers. Reid didn't notice any difference. “He’s pretty good all the time,” he said with a slight grin. “We're lucky...
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus previews Sunday's Chiefs opener in Glendale vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Holthus Hotline airs Saturday mornings at 8:00 a.m. on 96.9, KFIX.
🏈 Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU in OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and cornerback Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night. Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won...
🏐 FHSU puts up a fight but falls in four at No. 2 Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team opened conference play with a four-set loss on the road against No. 2 Washburn Friday evening, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 17-25. The Tigers (5-4, 0-1 MIAA) handed Washburn (9-0, 1-0 MIAA) just its fourth dropped set of the season, but the efficient Ichabod offense was ultimately too much to overcome.
Police: Dog shot after charging Kansas officer
FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a violent incident involving two dogs and their owners. Just before 1p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a dog involved in attack on another dog in the 500 Block of North Cherry in Ottawa, according to a media release from Ottawa Police.
14-year-old Kan. boy reported missing, accused of car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a vehicle theft have a suspect in custody. Just after 8:30p.m. Sept. 9, police recovered a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was parked in a parking in the 1900 block South U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The car had been reported...
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Officials close investigation into police shooting death of Kan. teen
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against the Overland Park Police officer who fatally shot John Albers, according to a media release from the DOJ. Officials from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for...
