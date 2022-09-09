Read full article on original website
Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy
You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
HS football roundup: Central New York rivals clash in more than 3-hour ‘slugfest’
Two Oswego County high school football teams that are very familiar with one another took over three hours Saturday to end their Independent football matchup. Pulaski (1-0) defeated Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (0-1) 34-27 at Pulaski High School.
Actor Lou Ferrigno visits Syracuse organization helping people in deaf community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When he’s not on a movie set, Lou Ferrigno enjoys playing a supporting role by supporting people who are deaf and hard of hearing like him. “They see what I’ve done, where I came from. That deaf people, hard of hearing can be good or better than most people. Because myself, […]
cnycentral.com
Toyota HS Game of the Week: Homer edges Central Valley Academy
Homer started their 2022 season on a high note. In our Toyota High School Game of the Week, Homer scored 16 points and took down Central Valley, led by Wyatt Wilbur and Sam Sorenson. Final score: Homer 12, Central Valley Academy 12.
13 WHAM
'How lucky we've been': Rochester's longest-running anchor duo to retire this fall
Rochester, N.Y. — Longtime broadcast journalists Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored 13WHAM News at 5 p.m. every weeknight since 1990, are retiring from television. The Rochester natives, who were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, have also co-anchored 13WHAM News...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
wwnytv.com
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
localsyr.com
Adam Sandler to perform at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian Adam Sandler will bring his act to Turning Stone on October 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards members Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available to the public beginning Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Head...
wwnytv.com
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Disc golf continues to be on the rise throughout the North Country, and now just about anyone can try it. Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf course and it’s located right in the church’s backyard.
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Robert Papaleoni, 1947-2022: Talented drummer, respected TV producer, self-taught chef
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. To Syracuse’s music scene, Robert “Bob” Papaleoni was known for his versatile drumming chops, a musician equally adept at playing light pop, progressive rock or backing Las Vegas-style show bands.
wwnytv.com
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease and desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition. Whoville is the town in Dr. Seuss’...
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
Man shot on Rand St. in Rochester
Once there, they found a 25-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper body.
TheHorse.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Cahj’miere Robinson is the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a double shooting on Sunday morning. The Rochester City School District said he was a student. A 16-year-old boy was the other victim in the shooting outside the Thomas Ryan...
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
