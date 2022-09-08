A drainage improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday morning in West Ocean City. This project is targeted to westbound Rout 50 – east of Rt 611/Stephen Decatur Hwy and Keyser Point Road and includes repairing drainage ditches and replacing pipes. Expect some westbound nighttime lane closures between 8pm and 6am. The $144,000 project should be complete in early October – weather permitting.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO