ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan James
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuEgZ_0ho1zwKp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Here’s a deeper look into one of the many shootings that occurred during Wednesday’s rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, which left four dead and three injured. It was an ordinary day at an AutoZone store — until the clock struck 4:49 p.m.

In an exclusive video obtained by WREG, that’s when suspect Ezekiel Kelly is seen on camera entering the store, according to officials. Once inside, Kelly reportedly live-streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander, later identified as Rodolfo Berger.

His family said he went there to buy some parts and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Surveillance video appears to show Kelly exiting the store a second after the shooting and driving away. Moments later, several people are seen running to his aid, including a person named Adolfo.

“He was in a lot of pain,” said Adolfo. “He allowed my pastor’s dad to pray with him and he was very concerned about his family. He kept on asking us if we’re getting ahold of his family.”

Berger ended up being taken to the hospital in critical condition. His family tells WREG he had to undergo two surgeries and is now in stable condition.

In a statement posted on social media, his wife Fabiola said in part, “God is a comforter. He is in charge, and we are faithful to him. We are glad the police caught the shooter so he could not harm more people. Well done police department, we thank you.”

As Berger continues to recover, four other families are left planning funerals. It’s a reality that hits close to home for Memphians like Jasmine Pittman.

“It’s been other deaths around in this area and it just needs to be stopped, it really do. It really do need to be stopped,” Pittman said.

At this moment, suspect Kelly is only charged with one count of first-degree murder but that’s expected to change soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One shot to death at apartments near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Kait 8

Police investigating fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a man. Around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, officers responded to the 600-block of North Tennessee Street regarding a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Police identify shooting victim who died

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Autozone#Funerals#Murder#Rampage#Violent Crime#Wreg
WREG

One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critical after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight in North Memphis on Friday and found a man in critical condition. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect is a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopWired

StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux

Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Victim recovering after Memphis shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook

► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re taking a deeper look into one of the many shootings that occurred during Wednesday’s shooting rampage across Memphis, which left four dead and three injured. Leading up to dozens of officers responding to a shooting at an AutoZone, it was a normal day at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 more arrests made after shots fired near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Germantown Police Department have made two additional arrests related to the shooting incident that took place near Germantown High School on Aug. 24. Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m that day. There were no reports of...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy