Prep roundup (9/8): Hot start sends Regis football past Elk Mound

Regis’ Jack Weisenberger moves around an Elk Mound defender on Thursday at Carson Park. Photo by Branden Nall

The Regis football team scored 37 points in the first half and defeated Elk Mound 44-6 on Thursday at Carson Park.

Josh Brickner ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns for Regis, and Jack Weisenberger added a scoring run of his own as the Ramblers built a 22-0 lead. Kendon Krogman threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Alex Figy, and Evrett Tait returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to send Regis into the locker room with a 31-point lead.