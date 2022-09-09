Prep roundup (9/8): Hot start sends Regis football past Elk Mound
The Regis football team scored 37 points in the first half and defeated Elk Mound 44-6 on Thursday at Carson Park.
Josh Brickner ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns for Regis, and Jack Weisenberger added a scoring run of his own as the Ramblers built a 22-0 lead. Kendon Krogman threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Alex Figy, and Evrett Tait returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to send Regis into the locker room with a 31-point lead.
