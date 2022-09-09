ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Mound, WI

Prep roundup (9/8): Hot start sends Regis football past Elk Mound

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Osnh_0ho1yAN600
Regis’ Jack Weisenberger moves around an Elk Mound defender on Thursday at Carson Park. Photo by Branden Nall

The Regis football team scored 37 points in the first half and defeated Elk Mound 44-6 on Thursday at Carson Park.

Josh Brickner ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns for Regis, and Jack Weisenberger added a scoring run of his own as the Ramblers built a 22-0 lead. Kendon Krogman threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Alex Figy, and Evrett Tait returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to send Regis into the locker room with a 31-point lead.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Elk Mound, WI
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Weston, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Elk Mound, WI
Local
Massachusetts Education
Elk Mound, WI
Education
City
Weston, MA
Sasquatch 107.7

Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
CADOTT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hot Start#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ramblers
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
OSCEOLA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
ARCADIA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
drydenwire.com

Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash on Sunday has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:12p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a 2-car motor vehicle crash on County Road G approximately one-half mile west of 210th St in the Town of Eureka.
POLK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

One of Five People Arrested After Drug Bust in Jackson County is Sentenced

One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Richmond homicide suspect appears in court Thursday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The woman charged with homicide in New Richmond on Aug. 29 appears in court Thursday. 53-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond, who is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, appeared for a status conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
winonaradio.com

A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
DURAND, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
179
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy