Hoover, AL

Hoover zoning board recommends approval for condos in Chace Lake business sector

The Hoover zoning board on Monday night recommended the Hoover City Council approve a mixed-use building in the commercial part of Chace Lake despite concerns from numerous residents and a business owner. Clint Sukar wants to build a three-story, 26,700-square-foot building on 1 acre at 1869 Chace Drive, right at...
HOOVER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison

Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Nick 97.5

Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites

*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former White House chef now serving food in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Chef Edwin Scholly spent three decades preparing meals for Presidents and guests at America’s most famous home. Now he’s bringing his White House experience to Tuscaloosa. Scholly is now the executive head chef at Side by Side restaurant at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. He is a big Alabama Crimson […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot inside home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
CENTER POINT, AL

