Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
hooversun.com
Hoover zoning board recommends approval for condos in Chace Lake business sector
The Hoover zoning board on Monday night recommended the Hoover City Council approve a mixed-use building in the commercial part of Chace Lake despite concerns from numerous residents and a business owner. Clint Sukar wants to build a three-story, 26,700-square-foot building on 1 acre at 1869 Chace Drive, right at...
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
birminghamtimes.com
Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison
Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
wvtm13.com
Pleasant Grove police chief questioning Jefferson County sheriff's standoff response
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — Pleasant Grove Police Chief Robert Knight expressed disappointment over how astandoff situation was handled by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in his city this week. In the video above, Knight claims he was told the sheriff called off his SWAT team after they were already on the scene.
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
Transit Alert for Road Closures in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston would like to make everyone aware of a street closure at the intersection of East 10th Street and Elizabeth Street starting Tuesday, September 13th at 6:00 AM (09/13/22).
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd
I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
Former White House chef now serving food in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Chef Edwin Scholly spent three decades preparing meals for Presidents and guests at America’s most famous home. Now he’s bringing his White House experience to Tuscaloosa. Scholly is now the executive head chef at Side by Side restaurant at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. He is a big Alabama Crimson […]
wbrc.com
Woman shot inside home in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
