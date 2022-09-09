Read full article on original website
Related
Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’
The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
What If: Painful Memory Resurfaces for Texas Longhorns Fans
This has been a regularly cycled question amongst the minds of fans of the Texas Longhorns, who have been subjected to a tough decade-and-change since the program's loss to Alabama in the 2009 BCS national title game. On Saturday, during the Longhorns' rather more painful 20-19 defeat against the Crimson...
Alabama Escapes The Lonestar State With Second Win of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) went on the road and edged out the Texas Longhorns (1-1) 20-19 in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Alabama maintained its streak of non-conference regular season wins (54) despite being called for the most penalties in a game in the Nick Saban era (15). "Well...
Reichard Reveals Mindset Going Into Game-Winning Field Goal
Alabama place kicker, Will Reichard, stepped up when it mattered most, hitting the game winning 33-yard field goal with ten seconds left, as Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. After the game, Reichard talked about his mindset going into this huge moment. “I just wanted to get an opportunity I think, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: 104 Snapshots From Alabama’s Narrow Victory Over Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide went to Austin and came away with a 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Alabama was pushed to its limits in the Texas heat but managed to take down Steve Sarkisian to stay unbeaten through two weeks. "What I told the team is, you know, if...
Eli Gold Provides Health Update
Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
RELATED PEOPLE
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
Spann Says Holiday Weekend Weather in Alabama Won’t Be a “Washout”
We are heading into a long holiday weekend. The celebration of Labor Day is to recognize the contributions of American workers. Here is what you need to know if you are traveling throughout the Yellowhammer State, hosting cookouts, sitting poolside, boating, or just relaxing. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
Tuscaloosa Bar Helping Non-Profits With Monthly ‘Cocktail for a Cause’
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Session Cocktails is raising awareness and funding for a different nonprofit organization each month through its 'Cocktail for a Cause' initiative, with Habitat for Humanity receiving the help this month. The practice of helping area agencies has been in place since Session first opened in 2019, but was...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0