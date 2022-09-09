Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Volleyball’s Shelby Capllonch Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State's Shelby Capllonch has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 11. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. It is Capllonch's first time in her career being named USU's student-athlete...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country Teams Both Ranked In Top 10 of Week 1 Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's cross country ranks No. 6 in Week 1 of the NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings, which were released Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). On the women's side, the Aggies are eighth in the Mountain...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee One of Eight Punters Named to Ray’s 8 for Week Two
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" list following week two of the season, it was announced Monday. The "Ray's 8" list recognizes eight collegiate punters each week. From the group of eight, fans determine which punter should be named Punter of the Week by voting on the Ray Guy Award website. The Punter of the Week award will be announced on Tuesday.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Golf in Fourth Place After Second Round of Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
USAFA, Colo. – Utah State's golf team shot a 2-over 290 on Day 2 of the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational on Saturday at the Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course). The Aggies dropped two places and are now in fourth place at 1-over 577 (287-290) following the first...
utahstateaggies.com
Weber State Beats Utah State 35-7 in Final Non-Conference Home Game
LOGAN, Utah – Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns to help the Wildcats beat Utah State 35-7 in the Aggies' final non-conference home game Saturday on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Ranked No. 20 at the Football Championship Subdivision level, the Wildcats...
