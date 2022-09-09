ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee One of Eight Punters Named to Ray’s 8 for Week Two

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" list following week two of the season, it was announced Monday. The "Ray's 8" list recognizes eight collegiate punters each week. From the group of eight, fans determine which punter should be named Punter of the Week by voting on the Ray Guy Award website. The Punter of the Week award will be announced on Tuesday.
Weber State Beats Utah State 35-7 in Final Non-Conference Home Game

LOGAN, Utah – Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns to help the Wildcats beat Utah State 35-7 in the Aggies' final non-conference home game Saturday on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Ranked No. 20 at the Football Championship Subdivision level, the Wildcats...
