LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" list following week two of the season, it was announced Monday. The "Ray's 8" list recognizes eight collegiate punters each week. From the group of eight, fans determine which punter should be named Punter of the Week by voting on the Ray Guy Award website. The Punter of the Week award will be announced on Tuesday.

LOGAN, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO