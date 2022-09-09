ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Samantha Bond
Person
Emilia Fox
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Barbara Flynn
Person
Susan Jameson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Deadline

HBO And HBO Max Surge Past Netflix In Reversal Of Emmy Fortune

HBO and HBO Max surged past rival Netflix in this year’s overall Emmys tally, winning a dozen prizes tonight for a total of 37 spanning the Creative Arts and Primetime shows. Netflix took home a total of 26 trophies, but just three tonight. The showings represent nearly the mirror opposite of 2021, when Netflix had 44 total Emmys, to HBO and HBO Max’s 19. With multiple wins for limited series The White Lotus (which had 10 wins in all) and Succession, plus key pickups for shows like Euphoria, Hacks and Last Week Tonight, HBO/HBO Max extended the 25-to-23 lead it took into...
TV SERIES
Deadline

What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage

It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel —  who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Thanks Kids Otis & Daisy After Emmys Win Amid Custody Battle With Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis thanked his kids with Olivia Wilde, Otis (born in 2014) and daughter Daisy (born in 2016), as he rose for the second time at the Emmys on Monday night to receive an award — this time for Outstanding Comedy Series for his feel-good TV show Ted Lasso. “Otis, Daisy, I love you very much” he said, teasing a return for season 3. “We’ll see you for season 3 at some point!” He also spoke at length about the how the production tackles “good and evil.” “Thank you so much to everybody that’s watched this show,” he said, in part.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Princess Elizabeth#English#Crown#Castin

Comments / 0

Community Policy