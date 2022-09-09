Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with April shooting death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation, Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in connection with the April shooting death of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. On April 25th, 2022, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest where they found Frondle unresponsive and lying in the intersection with a gunshot wound to his chest.
KCRG.com
Flood wall prompts changes to African American Museum of Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Flood protection is prompting changes at the African American Museum of Iowa. A campaign is working to raise $5 Million for some major renovations. The renovations will shut the museum down for several months starting September 24th. “The flood wall is going to be going through...
KCRG.com
Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex raises $500,000
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of people in Dubuque, the independent Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex are offering to donate $500,000 to the Dubuque Community School District, but it comes with a catch. They’re asking the district to sell the Dubuque soccer complex to the non-profit Dubuque Soccer Alliance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 12th, 2022
(Olin, IA) --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident. (Coralville, IA)...
KCRG.com
School starts for North Linn Community School District
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday the North Linn Community School District is finally set to start its school year. The district had to delay it due to asbestos. Crews working on the district’s HVAC system disturbed asbestos last month. The district then had to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and a local abatement company to clean it up.
KCRG.com
Gaming event in Cedar Rapids raises money for suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For a group of people in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, battling monsters wasn’t just fun—it was a way to cope with the pressures that come with everyday life. About 20 people were at the “Role on for Life” event at Good Shepherd Lutheran...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Gradual Clearing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, and we’ll enjoy some sunshine by this evening with temperatures in the 70s over most of the region. The exception is Dubuque and along the Mississippi River, where scattered showers through the afternoon with gradual clearing this evening. Highs in Dubuque and the Northeast Zone will be cooler than everywhere else today, in the 60s, due to the clouds and rainfall.
KCRG.com
Jones County community remembers 9/11 in annual ceremony
Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on mental health. Updated: 6 hours ago. All three of Iowa's public universities will ask the state board of...
KCRG.com
Officials hold event at Cedar Rapids library to kick off ‘Welcome Week’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library kicked off ‘Welcome Week’ with several performances and displays for people to look at on Saturday. The idea was to promote the need to welcome everyone who comes to town like Oscar Jimenez. “I didn’t know anybody,” Jimenez...
iheart.com
City of Dubuque Issues Boil Order for More Than 15,000 Addresses
(Dubuque, Iowa) -- The City of Dubuque issuing a boil order advisory for large parts of the city. The city says bacteria was detected in a water tank during a scheduled inspection. The tank has been isolated and taken out of service for follow-up testing, which the city says could take up to 48 hours. More than 15,000 addresses are affected by the boil order advisory. The city says addresses under the boil order advisory will be contacted by phone and through the city's emergency notification system. The city says until the boil order is lifted, residents in the affected areas should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing teeth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Stone City hosts 9/11 memorial at Freedom Rock
STONE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Stone City gathered for the annual memorial of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Jones County Freedom Rock Sunday afternoon. Anthony Henderson lives in Iowa now, but he’s from Brooklyn in New York City. He remembers 21 years ago vividly. “I did...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport held their most recent job fair in an airport hangar. Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications says she loves working at the airport, “I think it is the greatest place to work in the region, myself.”. Several companies at...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Cancelled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Dubuque has now been cancelled. A scheduled water test in Dubuque turned up bacteria earlier this week. The advisory impacted more than 15-thousand addresses. Officials say the advisory is now cancelled following negative test results for the bacteria....
KCRG.com
Clearing and Quiet
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again an area of high pressure drifts across the region. This has been slowly bringing the clear sky to the west farther east. Overnight look for a mostly clear sky to develop with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Lows tonight will be comfortably in the 40s with highs on Tuesday in the 70s. As a stronger southerly wind kicks in for the end of the week the temperatures respond bringing highs back into the middle 80s. Have a great night!
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Owner of longtime Dubuque catering company to retire
So you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state areas. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
KCRG.com
Showers possible in Dubuque, with a partly cloudy sky elsewhere
“Just one play at a time.” Iowa State’s 99-yard drive is the difference in Cy-Hawk victory. Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Comments / 0