One indicator of the state of the West Virginia football program is looking at projections and odds for the remaining games on the schedule now after the loss to Kansas. And ESPN in particular does not think much of Neal Brown’s chances to salvage the season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Mountaineers are only favored to beat one team the rest of the season. That one team is the upcoming matchup with Towson.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO