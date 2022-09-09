Read full article on original website
Falcons run wild in crushing win over ‘Catz | High school football
Scotts Valley High junior Nico Iles has been the sturdy locomotive for the Falcons’ football team since the season kicked off three weeks ago. The junior running back was clicking on all cylinders on Friday night in a crushing 35-0 win against Watsonville High at Emmett M. Geiser Field in Watsonville.
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 3!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Clovis, 50-34 The Cowboys pulled away in the second half, earning a double-digit win in their home opener. Salinas QB Adam Shaffer contributed on seven touchdowns in this game. Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter hauled in three of those touchdown passes. The Salinas defense forced two turnovers in the final ten minutes of play. Salinas has scored 50 or more points twice in the first three games of the season.
High school athletic director, assistant principal suspended for ‘potential misconduct’
(BCN) — The Plumas Unified School District has suspended Quincy High School’s assistant principal and athletic director, Jason Hawkins, to investigate “potential misconduct” since he joined the school in 2018. The suspension follows an EdSource report on Thursday that Hawkins sexually and racially harassed players when he coached San Jose State’s baseball team in 2017. […]
Monterey High School Athlete Hospitalized After Football Game Win
A Monterey High School freshman collapsed after a football game. KAMC news reported that 14-year-old Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward scored the winning touchdown against Abilene Wylie when he started to feel dizzy. Ward alerted his coach during a team huddle. The coach reportedly told him to lift his head up just before he collapsed.
University of California, Santa Cruz ranked as top public university in country
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The latest U.S. News has released its best college list, and the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) made the top 40-list for public universities. U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%),...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
Falling tree injures 3 in San Jose Park, sheriff says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose. The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured […]
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Collision In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
According to the Santa Clara Police, a fatal collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials stated that at around 6:55 a.m. the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway between Monroe St. and [..]
89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9. The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey. Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all The post 89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey appeared first on KION546.
3 injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park
All three people were taken to the hospital, but officials have not provided information on the condition of the three injured.
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
Man in a wheelchair struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, Sunday evening. According to the California Highway Patrol, the 69-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Capitola Road around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz. The victim was...
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
'This is gonna mess me up': Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later
When traumatic events don't receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don't. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff's officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray "full circle." As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing.
Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
