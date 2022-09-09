ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

13 Places Joe Rogan Should Come To El Paso For The First Time

This weekend, the internet went CRAZY over the thought of Joe Rogan coming for a UFC event in El Paso. IF he does, I can think of some places he should DEFINITELY go to:. With literally hundreds of years of history in Downtown, especially the Plaza Theater, it's an obvious pick. And because Joe IS a comedian, maybe he can plan a future comedy show at the Plaza? You never know...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Chico, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
95.5 KLAQ

East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen

The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#El Pasoans#Tmz
News Talk 860 KSFA

Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August

August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
KVIA

CBP West Texas to deactivate Twitter account

The El Paso region CBP is planning to deactivate its Twitter account after it was used Saturday to promote political and homophobic content. The Twitter account included a homophobic slur in mentioning U.S> Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay. CBP posted a quote saying "U.S. Customs and Border Protection...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta Hikes are back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and the Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta. For the second year in a row, the Fiesta will be a two-day event on Sep. 24 through Sep. 25 with day one at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and […]
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy