Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso’s Culture, Classic Cars on Display at 2022 Lincoln Park Day – See What’s In Store
Sunday, September 18, soak up El Paso’s “Chicano culture, traditions, and history” at the 18th annual Lincoln Park Day celebration. From Zoot Suit-wearing vatos to lovingly restored ranflas, the yearly event puts El Chuco’s heritage on display for an afternoon. Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park – also...
Another Possible El Paso High Ghost Girl Sighting Haunts Viewers on TikTok
El Paso High's "ghost girl" has possibly made herself known again!. Ghost Girl, as Mike from KISSFM so lovingly refers to as, is said to be the spirit of a young cheerleader who, according to school lore, took her life in the early 1920s by jumping from a school balcony and is said to wander from room to room in that huge, old building to this day!
13 Places Joe Rogan Should Come To El Paso For The First Time
This weekend, the internet went CRAZY over the thought of Joe Rogan coming for a UFC event in El Paso. IF he does, I can think of some places he should DEFINITELY go to:. With literally hundreds of years of history in Downtown, especially the Plaza Theater, it's an obvious pick. And because Joe IS a comedian, maybe he can plan a future comedy show at the Plaza? You never know...
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen
The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August
August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
5 Great Places Serving Amazing Waffles for Breakfast in El Paso
Over the Labor Day weekend, my son and I checked out Waffle House in Albuquerque, NM. I’ll be honest, I had never been to a Waffle House before and I truly enjoyed it. I’m not much of a breakfast person, but for some reason that day I was craving waffles and Waffle House satisfied my appetite!
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
Worst Intersections To Be Stuck In During El Paso, Texas Rush Hour
There are not many things that we can all agree on, but I am almost certain that the one thing we can all agree on is the fact that rush hour traffic SUCKS!. No matter how good the music you have on in your car is, one wants to be stuck in their car for longer than 30 minutes.
El Paso Ranks Number 4 Among Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In America
What the flip man! Wordtips.com recently did a survey on Twitter where they gathered tweets according to cities and calculated which cities use the most curse words and which words exactly that cities most used curse words. El Paso made the list and according to this survey, our favorite curse...
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
CBP West Texas to deactivate Twitter account
The El Paso region CBP is planning to deactivate its Twitter account after it was used Saturday to promote political and homophobic content. The Twitter account included a homophobic slur in mentioning U.S> Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay. CBP posted a quote saying "U.S. Customs and Border Protection...
Volunteers spend Sunday morning painting the homeless shelter at El Paso’s Salvation Army Family Center
EL PASO, Texas - About a dozen volunteers from El Paso's LIFEchurch spent their Sunday morning at the Salvation Army Family Center in central El Paso repainting the center's homeless shelter. The center houses over 100 people and currently is revamping their facility with the help of the Lowe's Hometown...
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
The Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta Hikes are back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and the Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta. For the second year in a row, the Fiesta will be a two-day event on Sep. 24 through Sep. 25 with day one at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and […]
