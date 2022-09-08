ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Max Gilbert commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
2023 kicker and punter Max Gilbert announced his commitment as a preferred walk-on to

Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Gilbert is from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tennessee has 21 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, linebacker Jalen Smith, wide receiver Nathan Leacock, cornerback Rickey Gibson and cornerback Jordan Matthews.

