Max Gilbert commits to Tennessee

Last week Riverside junior Kylie Frost, affectionately known as KB, verbally announced her intent to play softball for the Northwest Junior College Rangers located in Senatobia, Mississippi. Frost was first noticed by the Northwest coach at a travel ball game where the coach was looking at another player on her team. Impressed by her catching and hitting, Coach Chelsea Bramlett asked Frost to come down to a camp and see more one-on-one situations in both phases of the game. Coach Bramlett liked what she saw and asker her to come down for an official visit.

SENATOBIA, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO