Tennessee to play two fall exhibition baseball games

went 57-9 (25-5 SEC) in 2022 under fifth-year head coach Tony Vitello.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular season and tournament championships in 2022.

The Vols were a No. 1 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament, winning the Knoxville Regional and advancing to the Knoxville Super Regional.

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30).

D1Baseball announced the Vols will play two fall exhibition games.

The Vols are slated to host Wake Forest Oct. 9, while playing Memphis Nov. 6 in Jackson, Tennessee.