kuer.org
For Utah mobile home residents, rezoning and redevelopment are often unstoppable forces
Residents at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park in Riverdale were devastated when they received a formal notice to leave by May 31, 2023. The 55-lot area has been rezoned to allow the development of apartments and townhomes. Some had been anticipating this, like Jason Williams, an outspoken Lesley resident. He...
kmyu.tv
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
Salt Lake City’s landscaping rules may receive an adjustment over the winter to help align with newer city goals, such as water conservation.
NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
utahrealtygroup.com
2333 E Catalina Dr S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121
PRIME location near mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon with a beautiful mountain view in a quiet neighborhood. Split level home with an open, spacious main floor, vaulted ceilings, large living space, dining room and open entryway. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 3/4 baths, sitting room, artificial garden feature in main bath. Basement has 2 bedrooms, spacious family room, fireplace, a walkout basement into private backyard with patio. Remodeled basement with storage room. Originally in Parade of Homes. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
ksl.com
New resource coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness
TOOELE — A new resource is coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness. The old Harris Elementary School in Tooele that closed in 2018 is now being turned into Harris Community Village. This resource center will offer 24/7 child care, a homeless shelter, domestic violence and substance abuse...
deseret.com
Opinion: When the average rent is higher than the average monthly retirement payment, seniors are in trouble
The housing market is making most metropolitan cities unaffordable even for those who are not considered low-income. While young and middle-aged adults have the opportunity to work more and earn more to stay in their housing, this is not reality for seniors. The average Social Security retirement payment was $1,567.49...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
Economic implications around a shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and impacting the ecology and economics of Utah. The Wall Street Journal, looks into the industries effected, the toll, and […]
ksl.com
Utah gondola: What led to UDOT's Little Cottonwood Canyon recommendation?
SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home...
gastronomicslc.com
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City
Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
kmyu.tv
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Deseret News. A suspected fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, a company accused by the Department of Justice of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million from 2014 to 2019.
‘You’d feel better,’ says Utah’s top cop if the public knew all the ways Utah is battling terrorism
When the subject is protection from terrorism, Jess Anderson, director of the Utah Department of Public Safety, is the state’s watchdog. He says coordination between state and federal law enforcement agencies has improved efforts to prevent terrorism.
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
Case dismissed against 'Real Housewives of SLC' star
Criminal charges have been dropped against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby. In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office dropped
Gephardt Daily
New information surrounding fatal shooting in Ballpark neighborhood domestic violence case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal more details after a fatal shooting overnight in an alleged domestic violence case. Suspected shooter LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21, was booked into jail at 9:50 a.m. Monday on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Felony discharge...
WPFO
Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
