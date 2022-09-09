ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
2333 E Catalina Dr S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

PRIME location near mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon with a beautiful mountain view in a quiet neighborhood. Split level home with an open, spacious main floor, vaulted ceilings, large living space, dining room and open entryway. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 3/4 baths, sitting room, artificial garden feature in main bath. Basement has 2 bedrooms, spacious family room, fireplace, a walkout basement into private backyard with patio. Remodeled basement with storage room. Originally in Parade of Homes. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
New resource coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness

TOOELE — A new resource is coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness. The old Harris Elementary School in Tooele that closed in 2018 is now being turned into Harris Community Village. This resource center will offer 24/7 child care, a homeless shelter, domestic violence and substance abuse...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
Utah gondola: What led to UDOT's Little Cottonwood Canyon recommendation?

SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home...
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City

Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Deseret News. A suspected fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, a company accused by the Department of Justice of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million from 2014 to 2019.
Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
