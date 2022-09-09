ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star guard Laci Steele 'loved' NC State OV, nearing decision

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With two major commits already locked in for the 2023 class, NC State women's basketball is looking to add on with another Top-75 player in Laci Steele. The 5-foot-11 guard from Edmond (OK) Edmond North made her way back to Raleigh for her penultimate official visit this past weekend and came away impressed.
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina

Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
