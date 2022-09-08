ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma City Free Press

9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Sunday, the OKC metro was relatively quiet when it came to commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Some speculate that the yearly commemoration of the heinous Murrah Building bombing in downtown Oklahoma City just six years before on April 19th has continued to overshadow remembrances of […] The post 9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Sock It to ‘Em’ at Yukon Route 66 car cruise

Editor’s Note: This is the latest in a series of articles featuring the non-profit help causes that will benefit from Yukon 66 Main Street’s fourth annual “Cruise-In for a Cause” set 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in downtown Yukon. Staff Writer. A Canadian County non-profit charity...
YUKON, OK

