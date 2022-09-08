Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Down Syndrome Society to feature 8 Oklahomans in Times Square
The National Down Syndrome Society is featuring eight Oklahomans to showcase in Times Square.
KOCO
Oklahoma museum shows off exhibits, showcase memorabilia from royal family
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma museum is showing off its exhibits and showcase of memorabilia from the royal family. As we remember the Queen of England’s legacy and life, we remember things she loved. One thing you may not know the Queen was fascinated with was pigeons. Raising...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
blackchronicle.com
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave. “You see, I’m pouring down sweat. It’s hot,” said Jessica Hoover, who lives at the complex. “There’s been no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Finishing Eliza's Run: Oklahomans honor Memphis teacher abducted, killed during morning run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Runners from Oklahoma City and across the country are honoring the Memphis teacher, mother and runner abducted one week ago by finishing her run. Eliza Fletcher, whose body was found Monday, was abducted while on a morning run. Around 4 a.m. Friday, runners gathered to start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firstsportz.com
“From Edmond to PGA”- Austin Eckroat among 25 to secure exclusive PGA Tour Card
It was a good day for Austin Eckroat, who took away a PGA Card with him. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a three day event which ended on Sunday evening. Justin Suh won the championship and there were 25 others who were entitled to secure the prestigious PGA Tour cards.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
ocolly.com
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
KOCO
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma family seeking answers after company loses dad’s body donated for medical research
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jesse Hall said his father had been ill, but when he passed away in September 2018, his death still came as a shock. - Advertisement - “My dad died so young and he was 63,” he said Wednesday in an interview with KFOR.
9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Sunday, the OKC metro was relatively quiet when it came to commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Some speculate that the yearly commemoration of the heinous Murrah Building bombing in downtown Oklahoma City just six years before on April 19th has continued to overshadow remembrances of […] The post 9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Sock It to ‘Em’ at Yukon Route 66 car cruise
Editor’s Note: This is the latest in a series of articles featuring the non-profit help causes that will benefit from Yukon 66 Main Street’s fourth annual “Cruise-In for a Cause” set 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in downtown Yukon. Staff Writer. A Canadian County non-profit charity...
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
Comments / 0