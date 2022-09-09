Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months-long manhunt
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested on charges of abusing and killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested for alleged murder of 8-year-old
Dhante Jackson, who had been wanted on suspicion of abusing and murdering his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter Sophia Mason in March, was arrested in Newark, Calif. He had been on the run for six months since Sophia's body was found in a bathtub in a Merced, Calif. home.
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest a known gang member with firearms including a loaded 9 millimeter gun
MERCED, Calif. — A known gang member is off the streets and behind bars after the Merced Police Department and its Gang Unit discovered multiple firearms and drugs during search. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on Friday, just before 4:00 p.m., the department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit delivered...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
districtadministration.com
Ex-principal charged with willful cruelty after “disturbing altercation” with student
An ex-principal seen on video aggressively shoving an elementary school student to a cafeteria floor has been charged with willful cruelty to a minor, Fresno USD leaders and local authorities say. The video (see below) shows the former principal, Brian Vollhardt, and staff members talking to an “upset student” during...
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos Catholic School placed on lockdown Thursday due to police chase of burglary suspect using drone
“Thanks be to God. Through challenges our community continues to shine”. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Our Lady of Fatima School (OLF) was placed on a precautionary lockdown, a few minutes prior to dismissal, due to an ongoing investigation in the surrounding neighborhood. It was quickly resolved as police took the suspect into custody.
$15K reward offered for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has now been increased by several thousand dollars. Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, has announced that a reward being offered for information that leads to her daughter’s whereabouts has now been increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The donation increase comes […]
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
L.A. Weekly
Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Los Banos, police say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after an apparent hit and run on Friday morning in Los Banos according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police say that at approximately 5:56 a.m., the Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard regarding an unresponsive person on the roadway. When they arrived […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Antonio Almazan
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Antonio Almazan. Antonio Almanzan is Wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 30-year-old Almazan is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Antonio Almazan is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
Los Banos police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
There was vehicle debris on the road and the victim appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact, police say.
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in Hanford, police say
Hanford police have a man in custody in connection to a shooting. Zysean Wafer is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police promoting four officers
The Hanford Police Department has announced promotions for four of its officers. Two will receive detective positions and two will receive the rank of corporal, according to the department. The four officers include Jacob Fogal and Kayla Smith - both of whom have been made detectives in the investigations division...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Semi-truck driver wanted after hit and run in Kerman
KERMAN, Calif. — A semi-truck caught on camera ramming into the back of a car in Kerman and taking off has the other driver wanting answers. Vanessa Hernandez was on her way to work on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the driver of the semi seems to of ran out of patience and rammed into her vehicle.
KMJ
Fresno Fire And Local First Responders Honor Firefighters Lost In The 9/11 Attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
AOL Corp
Madera woman arrested after alleged DUI crash kills Coarsegold Harley rider, CHP says
A 50-year-old Madera woman was arrested Wednesday after officers said she caused a fatal crash while drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving east on Road 603 east of Run Way in Madera County about 10:30 p.m. when she decided to turn around, CHP said in a news release.
