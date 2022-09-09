Read full article on original website
The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed
Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Prince Harry Wasn’t With the Queen When She Died—Why He Just Missed Her Death
A family gathering. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, with Harry traveling from Germany to Scotland to be with the rest of the royal family, though he arrived mere hours after she passed. According to People, a spokesperson for the...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Harry and Meghan’s children become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Queen’s death means Sussexes’ children have right to title HRH unless and until Charles changes protocols
Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles. It wasn’t always a given that the 75-year-old Camilla would take the title, even though it gives her none of the sovereign’s powers. While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king had been a tricky one for many years. That was due to sensitivity about her status as his second wife — and the wave of grief that washed over Britain following the death of his former wife, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997.
Leukemia Fears For Queen, 96, As Top Doctor Claims ‘Bruised Hands’ Could Be Dire Sign Of Cancer
Mysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her Majesty’s hands have heightened doctors’ fears she is facing a deadly diagnosis, Radar has learned.Queen Elizabeth shocked viewers in a photo released by the palace on Tuesday showing her shaking her bruised and blue hands with Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.Eagle-eyed royal watchers took to social media to question the cause of what appears to be a worrying health condition for the ailing monarch.While the Queen’s press secretary has not commented on her bruised hands, top doctors have raised the alarm on the real reason for the monarch’s supposed health concerns.Twice during a span...
William and Harry return to families after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex expected to stay in Windsor until Queen’s state funeral
Duke of Sussex leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother
The Duke of Sussex has left Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, the Queen.Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.He had arrived at Balmoral around 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence.The Duke of Sussex was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as...
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
Photos show rainbows appearing in London and at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96
The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced.
Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral
Prince Harry has arrived at Balmoral to join the rest of his family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan, his wife, did not travel with him according to a spokesperson.Sept. 8, 2022.
Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council
The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
Australia open to replacing queen's image on banknotes with local figures
SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures.
‘She’s always been there’: palace tourists on the Queen’s health
Visitors to Buckingham Palace saddened by news that Queen is under medical supervision
Queen’s coffin expected to lie in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh
People will be able to pay their respects to the Queen as the monarch’s coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.It is expected that members of the public will be allowed in to the church to file past the coffin when it resides there in about three days’ time.The historic cathedral is situated on the city’s Royal Mile, halfway between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.After news of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Reverend Calum MacLeod, minister of the cathedral, paid tribute to such a “strong and faithful...
The Queen’s body is being flown to London
On Thursday September 8 Queen Elizabeth II passed away after 70 years on the throne. Having died at Balmoral in Scotland, arrangements are being made to have her body returned to London for the state funeral, which is taking place on Monday September 19. The original plan, as laid out in ‘Operation London Bridge’, was to have her body transported back to London on the Royal Train, but this has now changed. We now know that she’ll be flown back to London.
