Elizabethtown, PA

lebtown.com

Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding

The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Family organizes suicide prevention walk after losing son

CARLISLE, Pa. — One family's lives were changed forever in 2014, when they lost a beloved son and nephew to suicide. Christopher Seiff's relatives have organized a walk in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in his memory ever since, striving to help others fighting the same battle and connect families with mental health resources.
CARLISLE, PA
auwolves.com

Gaston Wins Lebanon Valley Invitational

Lebanon, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2022) – Alvernia graduate student Cera Gaston took first place in a field of 190 runners to lead Alvernia at the Lebanon Valley College Invitational on Saturday morning. Gaston broke the 5k record she set last week with a performance of 18:31.00 to finish in...
ANNVILLE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Elizabethtown, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
RICHLAND, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
travelexperta.com

Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History

Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New gym opens in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gyms in Cumberland County have teamed up, and are offering more than just weights. Steel Lotus Fitness held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lower Allen Township. The gyum speicaliszes in crossfit, as well as yoga. They are working with...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Washingtonian.com

7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD. Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.
MANCHESTER, MD
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA

