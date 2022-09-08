Read full article on original website
Firefighters honor 9/11 with stair climb at Mechanicsburg gym
In what has now become a years-long tradition, first responders honored the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. At Mechanicsburg’s Ark Fitness, three local firefighters used the fitness center’s stair machines to replicate the stairs...
Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding
The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
Family organizes suicide prevention walk after losing son
CARLISLE, Pa. — One family's lives were changed forever in 2014, when they lost a beloved son and nephew to suicide. Christopher Seiff's relatives have organized a walk in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in his memory ever since, striving to help others fighting the same battle and connect families with mental health resources.
Gaston Wins Lebanon Valley Invitational
Lebanon, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2022) – Alvernia graduate student Cera Gaston took first place in a field of 190 runners to lead Alvernia at the Lebanon Valley College Invitational on Saturday morning. Gaston broke the 5k record she set last week with a performance of 18:31.00 to finish in...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Pennsylvania church wants members to bring their political differences to service
(WITF) – Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public. She was sexually abused growing up, she said. Her depression...
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History
Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
New gym opens in Lower Allen Township
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gyms in Cumberland County have teamed up, and are offering more than just weights. Steel Lotus Fitness held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lower Allen Township. The gyum speicaliszes in crossfit, as well as yoga. They are working with...
Pet of the Week: Marci
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend
2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD. Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Adults should be held accountable for the abhorrent behavior in Middletown | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown Area School District’s board has taken strong action in response to violent hazing incidents with the high school football team recorded on videos and spread throughout social media. They are to be commended for doing so. At its last meeting, the board announced it will expel seven...
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
