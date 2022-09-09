Read full article on original website
shoshonie gurl710
3d ago
no we're not ok.. hello our beautiful state is burning up . our firefighters are dying trying help our FORESTS.. our animals are burning, our air bad, homes are being burnt, people have to evaluate there needs! no IDAHO is not ok.. we are a wild state beautiful lands an it's gone!!!😵😵😵
Reply(2)
3
kevin call
3d ago
unfortunately we have bad people here starting most of the fire's gladly a couple of them have been arrested for arson.
Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Potato problems: Two-year study to look at how wildfires impact crops in Idaho
IDAHO – A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months. “When we have had bad, smoky years, yields...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
7's HERO: Meridian man starts Treasure Valley nonprofit to start a movement of goodness in our community
MERIDIAN, Idaho — So Good! is a local nonprofit, and it is all about inspiring people to do good things in our community. It was founded by Idaho native and Marine veteran, Parker Harger. "The whole idea behind So Good! was to see the hats or the shirts and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept.13 at 10 a.m. The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.
kmvt
Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
More than 2,000 Oregon homes are evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size
Gusty winds and dry conditions starting in the middle of last week propelled the fire from 18,000 acres to 86,000, prompting evacuations and power outages as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection
The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5