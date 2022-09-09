ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

shoshonie gurl710
3d ago

no we're not ok.. hello our beautiful state is burning up . our firefighters are dying trying help our FORESTS.. our animals are burning, our air bad, homes are being burnt, people have to evaluate there needs! no IDAHO is not ok.. we are a wild state beautiful lands an it's gone!!!😵😵😵

kevin call
3d ago

unfortunately we have bad people here starting most of the fire's gladly a couple of them have been arrested for arson.

Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
105.5 The Fan

19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise

I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America

Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Channel 6000

Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
PORTLAND, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept.13 at 10 a.m. The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection

The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents

New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
IDAHO STATE
