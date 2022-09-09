ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23 College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 25-17 Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-22 MUDECAS Tournament=. A Division=. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sterling, 25-23, 28-26 B Division=. Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17 Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-21.
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Southeast Polk (11)3-01101. 2. Pleasant Valley3-0943. 3. West Des Moines Dowling2-1845. 4. Cedar...
