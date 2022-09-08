Vermont State Regulator Says Celsius CEO Made ‘False and Misleading’ Claims to Investors on Social Media

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department Sued by Crypto Investors With Support From Industry Giant Coinbase
A group of Tornado Cash users is suing the U.S. Treasury Department over the decision to add the crypto mixer to the Specifically Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, the plaintiffs claim that the sanction of...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Strategist Issues Severe Warning on Embattled Altcoin That’s Exploded by Over 330% in a Month
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about an altcoin that has surged over 330% since August. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 510,000 Twitter followers that he believes Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the rebranded version of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA), is bad news and that investors should steer clear from it.
dailyhodl.com
Gensler’s Move Towards CFTV Regulation Is Welcome Sign but Industry Deserves Long-Term Vision
Yesterday, at an industry conference, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler said that he looked forward to working with legislators on Capitol Hill to move ahead with plans to give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission additional oversight powers over cryptocurrencies. Gensler noted that in order to regulate the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Activity Is Sending a Bullish Signal for BTC, Says deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why
The CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group, Nigel Green, says that recent activity by Bitcoin (BTC) whales is making him bullish on the flagship crypto asset. According to Green, one of the reasons he is bullish is that Bitcoin whales could be preparing to jump back into the market after a period of selling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Ethereum (ETH) Could Soar Before End of Year, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has given an upside target for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) as it approaches the highly anticipated upgrade to proof of stake. In a new interview with Bankless, the crypto veteran says he’s bought call options for ETH with a strike price of $3,000.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Developer IOG Partners With Stanford University To Launch Blockchain Research Hub
Stanford University could soon come up with cutting-edge blockchain innovation through a new $4.5 million partnership with Cardano (ADA) developer Input Output Global (IOG). The company will fund a so-called Blockchain Research Hub at the university over three years, with an eight-person steering committee, comprised of six Stanford professors and two IOG officials, determining the workload.
dailyhodl.com
Historically Accurate On-Chain Indicator Suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Is In, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Closely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says a historically reliable on-chain indicator is suggesting that the bottom is here or very close for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Kitco News, Cowen pulls out Bitcoin’s supply in profit and loss chart, which shows what percentage of BTC coins are giving their holders a profit or a loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Major Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Makes Cosmic Leap As Metaverse Tokens ApeCoin, Flow, and Axie Infinity Rally
Ethereum (ETH)-competitor Cosmos (ATOM) is surging as the crypto markets spark a comeback led by the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) and a handful of metaverse tokens. Cosmos, which is a layer-1 blockchain, rose from a seven-day low of $11.67 on September 6th to $16.54, a staggering 41.7% increase. ATOM...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Warns That the White House’s New Crypto Proposals Pose Grave Threat to Bitcoin
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is warning that new recommendations by the US government do not bode well for Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. Taking issue with the recommendations of a new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report that calls for the involvement of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to create evidence-based environmental standards for the responsible design of digital assets, Hoskinson says the proposals could result in an outright ban of Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Merriam-Webster Highlights Mainstream Growth of Crypto, Adding ‘Altcoin’ and ‘Metaverse’ to Dictionary
The oldest dictionary publisher in the United States is officially adding “altcoin” and “metaverse” to its reference pages. According to Merriam-Webster, the two words are among 370 new official additions to the dictionary this month. The additions signal the growing popularity and adoption of these evolving...
dailyhodl.com
Four Altcoins Flying Under the Radar Shoot Up 82% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Bounce
A handful of under-the-radar altcoins are posting massive weekly gains and outperforming the rest of the crypto markets. One of the strongest performer in the digital asset space this week is LUNA, the native asset of the Terra hard fork designed to rescue the blockchain’s ecosystem after its original version imploded earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Thought To Be Masterminded by Shiba Inu (SHIB) Creator Quietly Skyrockets Nearly 300% in a Month
An Ethereum-based memecoin rumored to be created by the same developer behind Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) has pulled off enormous gains over the past month while the rest of the crypto markets trade down or sideways. Since the beginning of August, Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is up over 300%,...
dailyhodl.com
B2Broker Launches the White Label cTrader Solution
B2Broker, an industry leader in providing comprehensive technologies and liquidity solutions for the forex and cryptocurrency markets, released White Label cTrader. The new service will give firms access to one of the user-favorite multi-asset trading platforms on the market while supplying experienced traders across the world with unlimited possibilities. With this move, the company’s clients can now offer their customers a full range of cTrader platform opportunities, giving users unique trading possibilities.
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Makes Prediction for Ethereum (ETH) Merge, Warns of Potential Rough Transition
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is giving his thoughts on what could happen when Ethereum (ETH) completes its highly anticipated merge to proof-of-stake (PoS). In an interview with CNBC, the crypto billionaire says that while in the long term the merge will be beneficial for Ethereum, it’s not unreasonable to expect some turbulence when it first occurs.
dailyhodl.com
Terra (LUNA) Explodes 204% in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin Blasts Above $21,000
Stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA) is seeing a massive price increase months after the protocol’s stablecoin depegged from the US dollar and lost over 99.9% of its value. The Ethereum (ETH) competitor exploded from $1.96 to $5.94, an over 200% increase, in just 24 hours after Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), its rebranded version, announced support for burning tokens.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Veteran Anthony Pompliano Disavows Crypto Price Predictions After Incorrect $100,000 BTC Forecast
Responding to recent social media criticism, longtime Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Anthony Pompliano says BTC showed him that price predictions are a fool’s game. Pompliano, who co-founded investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, recently received backlash from some members of the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid the top crypto asset’s current price woes.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Steep Rally for Ethereum, Names One Altcoin That Could Erupt Next Bull Market
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for Ethereum (ETH) against both the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous crypto strategist known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 535,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum looks poised for a strong rally as it threatens to take out its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframes.
dailyhodl.com
Robinhood Working To Provide Transfers for Cardano (ADA) and All Other Crypto Assets on Its Platform
Retail trading giant Robinhood is working on enabling external transfers for the Ethereum (ETH) competitor Cardano (ADA). The firm, which cited customer demand as its reason for listing the ADA earlier this month, is again listening to a customer request on Twitter to be able to transfer Cardano. Says the...
dailyhodl.com
Chainalysis and Law Enforcement Seize $30,000,000 Worth of Crypto Stolen in Axie Infinity (AXS) Hack
A blockchain data platform company says about $30 million from the $600 million hack of Axie Infinity (AXS) in March is now in the hands of law enforcement. North Korean-linked hackers, known as the Lazarus Group, are responsible for the theft from the online blockchain-based video game Axie Infinity, says Erin Plante, senior director of investigations at Chainalysis.
Comments / 0