dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Park Lane

The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ALEMAN, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: POOL CLEANER;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
850wftl.com

Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs

(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Release Details on Killing of Karaoke Owner

An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

The Dallas Police Department announces violent street crime decreases 12% in the first year of the Violent Crime Reduction Strategic Plan

While violent crime is rising in many large American cities, it continues to trend downward in the city of Dallas. In May of 2021, the Dallas Police Department implemented its Violent Crime Reduction Strategic Plan, using short, mid, and long-term strategies to fight violent crime and the crime-related conditions that come with it.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder

Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall. One man died at the scene and one man was taken to a local hospital. Dallas police said Sunday night that the second man has died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man pled guilty to killing wife, gets life

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man convicted of raping, then strangling his estranged wife, Shalen Gardner, 37, pled guilty to the 2017 capital murder. He agreed to serve a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Elanceia "Lana" Gardner killing. She was killed at the couple's Fairmount Avenue duplex, while their two children slept in a nearby room. The children found their mother dead around 8:37 a.m. November 2, 2017.Gardner – whose lengthy criminal history included threatening family members, hitting the family's pet pit bull with a hammer, parole violation, unlawfully possessing a handgun and more –...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX

