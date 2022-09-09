ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills’ Josh Allen, Gabe Davis rekindled their playoff magic immediately by connecting on first TD of NFL season

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZRu7_0ho0zVhL00

Last season, in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs, Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis had a performance for the ages. While Allen kept Buffalo afloat in a difficult road matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, he had historical help from Davis — who broke an NFL playoff receiving record while torching the Chiefs’ defense.

The Bills would tease this dynamic connection again in an exhibition against the Broncos last month, but it wasn’t the same. It was fun and electric, especially as you’d expect from this rising duo, but it didn’t really count, you know?

During Buffalo’s opener against the Rams (-2.5), Allen and Davis finally and officially rekindled their playoff magic in a real setting … in the first touchdown of the entire NFL season. And boy, was it a good one:

Oh, and we’ve already seen this duo hook up a ton in their early careers:

Allen and Davis are so good and clearly have a ton of established chemistry. So for these young men to benefit from a trick delayed release on Davis’ part is almost unfair. But then again, I have a feeling these two will make lots of secondaries seem silly regardless of circumstances this year.

NFL fans weren't surprised to see the Allen-Davis connection make a quick appearance in the Bills' opener

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Rekindled#American Football#Nbc#Peacocktv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Seahawks

The Denver Broncos will be without starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1. In addition to Jewell, Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and wide receiver Jalen Virgil are also inactive for Monday’s game.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and not Steve Levy and Co. are calling Broncos-Seahawks on 'MNF'

Did you turn on Monday’s Week 1 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on ESPN — the network’s first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 season — and suddenly wonder why you were hearing the voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman? And why there’s no Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese, who did MNF games in 2020 and 2021?
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers try out 2 offensive linemen on Monday

The Carolina Panthers did more than lick their wounds on Monday following the painful season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. They went to work. Part of that work included putting eyes on two offensive linemen in a pair of tryouts. Per the league transaction wire, the Panthers brought in guard Zack Johnson and tackle Jean Delance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith's overtime call named one of the worst decisions of Week 1

The Houston Texans collected their first tie in franchise history during Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. With 26 seconds left in the extra period, Texans coach Lovie Smith decided to punt on a fourth-and-3 from the Houston 49-yard line. Giving the ball back to the Colts deep in their own territory meant Indianapolis couldn’t escape the 20-20 stalemate, and both clubs are tied for a share of first place in the AFC South with an 0-0-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy