Bills’ Josh Allen, Gabe Davis rekindled their playoff magic immediately by connecting on first TD of NFL season

Last season, in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs, Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis had a performance for the ages. While Allen kept Buffalo afloat in a difficult road matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, he had historical help from Davis — who broke an NFL playoff receiving record while torching the Chiefs’ defense.

The Bills would tease this dynamic connection again in an exhibition against the Broncos last month, but it wasn’t the same. It was fun and electric, especially as you’d expect from this rising duo, but it didn’t really count, you know?

During Buffalo’s opener against the Rams (-2.5), Allen and Davis finally and officially rekindled their playoff magic in a real setting … in the first touchdown of the entire NFL season. And boy, was it a good one:

Oh, and we’ve already seen this duo hook up a ton in their early careers:

Allen and Davis are so good and clearly have a ton of established chemistry. So for these young men to benefit from a trick delayed release on Davis’ part is almost unfair. But then again, I have a feeling these two will make lots of secondaries seem silly regardless of circumstances this year.

NFL fans weren't surprised to see the Allen-Davis connection make a quick appearance in the Bills' opener