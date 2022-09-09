Read full article on original website
chronicle-express.com
O'MARA: 'New York remains under extreme executive control'
Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul once again extended her executive powers, under the guise of an ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, which continues to give New York’s chief executive broad and unprecedented authority to take unilateral actions. These powers were put in place more than two years ago under former Governor...
therealdeal.com
The problem with tenant screening reports
Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
Marie Claire
How New York's First Female Governor Plans to Fight for Women If Reelected
A year ago, the state of New York swore in their first female governor, Kathy Hochul. A life-long New Yorker, Hochul was previously Lieutenant Governor and assumed the highest office in the state after Andrew Cuomo resigned amidst sexual misconduct allegations. It was not the first time she rose to...
Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State
This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
yonkerstimes.com
Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes
George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed
State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
Lee Zeldin closing in on Kathy Hochul in New York governor's race: Poll
The battle for control of the Empire State could be closer than expected, with a new poll from a conservative polling firm showing New York gubernatorial contender Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) trailing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul by only 6 points.
Adams tells NYC agencies to cut budgets this year, next year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Adams directed all New York City agencies to cut their budgets nearly 8 percent by the end of the upcoming fiscal year, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. The order calls for a 3 percent cut by the end of this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and then an additional […]
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Law-Abiding Gun Owners Ignored by Media, Maligned by Politicians
In celebration of New York’s new gun control law taking effect on September 1, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed: “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over.”
Mayor Adams orders NYC agencies to cut budgets amid spending requests from City Council, unions
Mayor Eric Adams is asking all municipal agencies to cut spending over the next two years. The call for cuts comes as some city agencies have been struggling to deliver critical services amid an ongoing exodus of city workers and difficulty hiring. [ more › ]
ourcommunitynow.com
MAINEiacs scrambled to New York on 9/11
Air Refueling Wing suddenly got a new mission. “We were told to start heading west to the city,” pilot Lt. Col. Adam Jenkins recalled recently about the deadly terrorist attacks that shook the nation a decade ago.
New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases
Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests
An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
untappedcities.com
7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City
When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
Data shows New York is violating a new law banning solitary confinement
The inside of a solitary confinement cell on Rikers Island in 2017. The practice is widely considered a form of torture. [ more › ]
New controversial legislation will mandate smaller class sizes in NYC public schools, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul this past week signed controversial legislation to limit class sizes in New York City public schools after reaching a deal with Mayor Eric Adams and state lawmakers, according to a recent report. The governor agreed to delay the law from fully taking effect...
