New York City, NY

chronicle-express.com

O'MARA: 'New York remains under extreme executive control'

Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul once again extended her executive powers, under the guise of an ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, which continues to give New York’s chief executive broad and unprecedented authority to take unilateral actions. These powers were put in place more than two years ago under former Governor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

The problem with tenant screening reports

Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Claire

How New York's First Female Governor Plans to Fight for Women If Reelected

A year ago, the state of New York swore in their first female governor, Kathy Hochul. A life-long New Yorker, Hochul was previously Lieutenant Governor and assumed the highest office in the state after Andrew Cuomo resigned amidst sexual misconduct allegations. It was not the first time she rose to...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State

This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State

While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes

George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive

Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
TRAFFIC
nystateofpolitics.com

New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed

State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourcommunitynow.com

MAINEiacs scrambled to New York on 9/11

Air Refueling Wing suddenly got a new mission. “We were told to start heading west to the city,” pilot Lt. Col. Adam Jenkins recalled recently about the deadly terrorist attacks that shook the nation a decade ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases

Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests

An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

