Michigan Daily
State Street construction delay hurts customer traffic for local businesses
Since early June, State Street has been torn up between William Street and North University Avenue. Blockades seal off the area, leaving only a few narrow pathways for pedestrians to navigate from downtown Ann Arbor to campus. The construction blockage has also cut off vehicular access and taken away patio space from local businesses.
Michigan Daily
New Kessler Student Center welcomes first-generation students, campus community to LSA Building location
Around 30 University of Michigan community members gathered in the new Kessler Student Center, located in the recently renovated LSA Building, to celebrate the new space on Friday. The Center features floor-to-ceiling windows and provides an environment for students to meet and study with one another. Couches and stand-up tables — nearly all with access to natural sunlight — are dispersed throughout the space.
Michigan Daily
Looking for the new COVID-19 booster? Here’s where you can get vaccinated in and around Ann Arbor
Multiple locations in the Ann Arbor area are now offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine. The bivalent booster — which was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration at the end of August — protects against the original, BA.4 and BA.5 strands of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Michigan Daily
Detroit Observatory, Center for Chinese Studies host open house for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Detroit Observatory collaborated with the Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies on Friday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, Mooncake Festival or “Zhongqiu Jie.” For members of the Chinese community, this festival is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the full moon.
Michigan Daily
Lessons from Duke loss propel Michigan to sweep over North Carolina
The Michigan volleyball team entered North Carolina with an undefeated record, with rematches against two of its toughest non-conference foes from 2021 on the slate. On Friday, the Wolverines (7-1 overall) had their biggest challenge of the season and faltered with a 3-1 loss against Duke (7-2). But they quickly...
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows improved chemistry in draw to Colorado
After losing numerous key contributors in the offseason, the Michigan women’s soccer team faced struggles in replicating last year’s dominance throughout its early-season matchups. Its two losses came in a similar manner, stemming from difficulties with communication, connection and finishing. Heading into Thursday’s matchup against No. 19 Colorado,...
Michigan Daily
In rout, Michigan’s receivers stand out
In just two plays, the Michigan football team went from its own 34 yard line to notching its first touchdown of the game. The 42-yard completion from sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy to junior receiver Roman Wilson was the punctuation mark to the Wolverines’ foray at the game’s impetus.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Don’t rewrite Cade McNamara’s story
The Michigan football team’s quarterback competition has run its course, with sophomore J.J. McCarthy coming out the other side victorious. The decision was plain as day for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and the Wolverine faithful have patently anointed McCarthy Ann Arbor’s messiah. Every time McCarthy stepped on the...
Michigan Daily
Shaky Wolverines fall 3-0 against Marquette
The Michigan men’s soccer team’s recent performance can be boiled down to one word: underwhelming. On Friday night in Milwaukee, the Wolverines (1-3-1 overall) fell victim to this same narrative and lost to Marquette (3-1), 3-0. Michigan came up short for the second week in a row, as...
Michigan Daily
Corner qualms prove fatal in 2-1 loss at Louisville
Down by one goal with just over four minutes left to play, the No. 4 Michigan field hockey team pulled sophomore goalkeeper Caylie McMahon to bring an extra attacker onto the field. The Wolverines drew three penalty corners and fired off multiple shots in the ensuing three-minute period but were...
