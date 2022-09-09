Around 30 University of Michigan community members gathered in the new Kessler Student Center, located in the recently renovated LSA Building, to celebrate the new space on Friday. The Center features floor-to-ceiling windows and provides an environment for students to meet and study with one another. Couches and stand-up tables — nearly all with access to natural sunlight — are dispersed throughout the space.

