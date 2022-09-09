Caltrans Worker Finds Live Pipe Bomb Near 1-15 Connector Road

A SDFD bomb squad arrives to handle the pipe bomb found near Miramar Road. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A member of a freeway cleanup crew found a live pipe bomb Thursday along Interstate 15 near Miramar Road and a bomb squad was called in to detonate it.

The Caltrans worker made the discovery on an embankment next to the Miramar connector to the southbound side of the freeway at about 11:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities shut down the on-ramp, cleared people out of the immediate area and notified the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, which sent in a bomb squad, CHP public affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. He added that authorities asked a nearby Courtyard by Marriott to institute a shelter-in-place order for travelers at the hotel.

The ordnance-handling personnel determined that the seemingly homemade device, made out of a rusty, roughly 10-inch-long metal cylinder, contained explosive material. They safely detonated it at the scene, Matias said.

It was unclear how long the makeshift bomb, which was not readily visible from the freeway, had been in the area, or who had left it there.

– City News Service