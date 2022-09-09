ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Caltrans Worker Finds Live Pipe Bomb Near 1-15 Connector Road

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUoI1_0ho0t9xw00
A SDFD bomb squad arrives to handle the pipe bomb found near Miramar Road. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A member of a freeway cleanup crew found a live pipe bomb Thursday along Interstate 15 near Miramar Road and a bomb squad was called in to detonate it.

The Caltrans worker made the discovery on an embankment next to the Miramar connector to the southbound side of the freeway at about 11:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities shut down the on-ramp, cleared people out of the immediate area and notified the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, which sent in a bomb squad, CHP public affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. He added that authorities asked a nearby Courtyard by Marriott to institute a shelter-in-place order for travelers at the hotel.

The ordnance-handling personnel determined that the seemingly homemade device, made out of a rusty, roughly 10-inch-long metal cylinder, contained explosive material. They safely detonated it at the scene, Matias said.

It was unclear how long the makeshift bomb, which was not readily visible from the freeway, had been in the area, or who had left it there.

– City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Construction Starts at Otay Mesa Pedestrian Building Without Interrupted Operations

The northbound pedestrian booths at the Otay Mesa port of entry will be under construction beginning Sept. 12 as part of a more extensive modernization and expansion project. Once travelers proceed north, they will see signage outside directing them to enter through the rightmost door. Some doors with access into the building will be temporarily closed off to accommodate the installation of the new, permanent inspection booths inside the building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Pipe Bomb#Connector#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Minivan Driver Surrenders to Police After Pedestrian Killed in Rancho Bernardo

Police Monday are investigating after the driver of a minivan surrendered hours after a man was struck and killed in a crosswalk in Rancho Bernardo. The 33-year-old victim was in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign when he was struck by a white minivan in the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8

A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOFUNDME SITES SET UP TO HELP SURVIVORS OF BORDER 32 FIRE

September 11, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Some lost homes. Others lost outbuildings, horses, and vehicles. Damages included wells needed for water, orchards, and more. One needs help to pay her dog’s emergency veterinary bill. All are survivors of the Border Fire, which scorched through the Barrett Junction, Dulzura and Potrero communities – and all need your help through donations at GoFundMe.com.
POTRERO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Dies in Fight with Other Man in Lemon Grove

A man died Monday after officers found him suffering from medical distress in Lemon Grove. San Diego County deputies responded to reports of a fight and found a 51-year-old man in “medical distress” in the 3700 block of Grove Street around 2 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy