County Reports 538 New COVID-19 Cases As Region Begins Distribution of New Vaccines

San Diego County public health officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with six more deaths.

The new data raises the county’s total pandemic numbers to 915.474 cases, with the death toll at 5,474.

The high report in daily cases through Wednesday came Sept. 1 with 601, and the low on Monday with 220.

Area hospitals are treating 238 COVID patients, with 31 requiring intensive care.

The county has the second highest number of COVID patients in the hospital in the state, behind Los Angeles County. L.A., however, has more than triple the number of patients, at 780.

Meanwhile, limited supplies of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters now are available at vaccination locations in the region, including pharmacies and medical providers.

The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, county officials said.

County centers with the new doses include:

South Region Live Well Center, 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista, which will have 150 doses a day.

East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, which will have 60 doses a day.

Central Region Public Health Center, 5202 University Ave, San Diego, which will have 60 doses a day.

North Inland Public Health Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., Escondido, which will have 60 doses a day.

