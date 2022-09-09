ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County Reports 538 New COVID-19 Cases As Region Begins Distribution of New Vaccines

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Uwdd_0ho0t1u800
A bandage is placed after a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo credit, @cvspharmacy via Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with six more deaths.

The new data raises the county’s total pandemic numbers to 915.474 cases, with the death toll at 5,474.

The high report in daily cases through Wednesday came Sept. 1 with 601, and the low on Monday with 220.

Area hospitals are treating 238 COVID patients, with 31 requiring intensive care.

The county has the second highest number of COVID patients in the hospital in the state, behind Los Angeles County. L.A., however, has more than triple the number of patients, at 780.

Meanwhile, limited supplies of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters now are available at vaccination locations in the region, including pharmacies and medical providers.

The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, county officials said.

County centers with the new doses include:

  • South Region Live Well Center, 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista, which will have 150 doses a day.
  • East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, which will have 60 doses a day.
  • Central Region Public Health Center, 5202 University Ave, San Diego, which will have 60 doses a day.
  • North Inland Public Health Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., Escondido, which will have 60 doses a day.

– City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Dies in Fight with Other Man in Lemon Grove

A man died Monday after officers found him suffering from medical distress in Lemon Grove. San Diego County deputies responded to reports of a fight and found a 51-year-old man in “medical distress” in the 3700 block of Grove Street around 2 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEMON GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Ba#Omicron#Oxford#East Public Health Center#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Investigation: San Diego Police Arresting Homeless, But Not Getting Convictions

For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Minivan Driver Surrenders to Police After Pedestrian Killed in Rancho Bernardo

Police Monday are investigating after the driver of a minivan surrendered hours after a man was struck and killed in a crosswalk in Rancho Bernardo. The 33-year-old victim was in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign when he was struck by a white minivan in the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chulavistatoday.com

SDG&E funds tuition-free arborist program to prevent wild fires by clearing trees from utility equipment lines

San Diego Gas & Electric grants $1.2 million to San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation's Employee Training Institute for tuition-free training to become a skilled abortionist to prevent wildfires by clearing trees from utility equipment and lines. The free Arborist/Utility Line Clearance Training Program is a 200-hour 5-week training...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects

San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Construction Starts at Otay Mesa Pedestrian Building Without Interrupted Operations

The northbound pedestrian booths at the Otay Mesa port of entry will be under construction beginning Sept. 12 as part of a more extensive modernization and expansion project. Once travelers proceed north, they will see signage outside directing them to enter through the rightmost door. Some doors with access into the building will be temporarily closed off to accommodate the installation of the new, permanent inspection booths inside the building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy