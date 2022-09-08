Read full article on original website
Related
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Walton County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Walton County on Monday afternoon.
Man charged in road rage shooting that injured 12-year-old girl in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed charges in a September 2 road rage incident in Pittsburg that injured a 12-year-old girl. Dwayne Brown, 29, of Sacramento, has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon - semi-automatic firearm, child endangerment, and possession of a loaded firearm - public place, Pittsburg Police said on their Facebook page Thursday. As of Thursday, Brown remained in custody in lieu of $2.72 million, Pittsburg police said. According to court records, the felony charges were filed Wednesday. A police spokesperson said...
Comments / 0