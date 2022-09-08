ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ohio State drops football trailer for Week 2

By Phil Harrison
 4 days ago
We’ve missed these things. Every Thursday during the football season, the creative media folks drop a theatrical trailer for the next Ohio State game. If you haven’t gotten on board with these things yet, it’s time to do so because they are literally the best in the game.

Ohio State beat a top-five opponent, Notre Dame, last week and there was a lot of hard-hitting action and defense going on which — come to think of it — is an extremely positive development after what we saw last year.

This week, the Buckeyes step back and take on Arkansas State in the next step along a journey they hope ends with some rings, trophies, and confetti. Do yourself a favor and hit play on the below trailer, remove the furniture and turn up the volume.

Ohio State will host Arkansas State at Noon ET on Saturday, with the Big Ten Network having the game for all of those that live, eat, and breathe all things scarlet and gray.

